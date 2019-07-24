Prodigo Solutions teams up with Amazon Business for eCommerce integration

PITTSBURGH, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodigo Solutions teamed up with Amazon Business to automate B2B eCommerce transactions with trading partners through EDI and other electronic protocols. Through ProdigoXChange, a healthcare specific full-service exchange solution, Providers will be able to integrate XML, cXML and EDI with Amazon Business. This will help customers reduce costs, enforce transaction compliance with negotiated prices, reduce manual processes, and improve visibility into supply chain performance.

ProdigoXchange automates B2B eCommerce transactions with trading partners by integrating the transaction flow between Providers and their trading partners. ProdigoXchange enforces transaction compliance with contracted prices while scoring overall vendor performance across the PO to Invoice lifecycle. Additionally, the tool helps teams see where the problems are, as they occur, so that they can efficiently take appropriate corrective action and reduce costly manual processes in supply chain and finance groups.

"Prodigo provides a private, industry neutral exchange for its Provider clients by not charging suppliers a fee to conduct electronic commerce. This fits with Amazon Business' culture to obsess over customers by simplifying the tail spend purchasing processes and maintaining appropriate controls," said Michael DeLuca, Executive Vice President at Prodigo Solutions, Inc.

Amazon Business provides easy access to hundreds of millions of products and a variety of benefits, including business-only pricing and selection, single or multi-user business accounts, Business Prime, approval workflow, purchasing system integrations, payment solutions, tax exemptions on eligible purchases, dedicated customer support and more. In the US, Amazon Business currently serves more than half of the 100 biggest hospital systems. To register for a free Amazon Business account, visit https://www.amazon.com/business/register/org/landing?ref=b2b_reg_ga_prodigo_pn_blog_07222019.

Prodigo manages the nation's largest healthcare supply market data repository. With more than 11 million products and services under management, representing over $15 billion in annual transaction volume, our solutions resolve long-standing item master data management and point of service (POS) requisitioning challenges. By solving the data problem and delivering procurement controls to shape POS behavior, Prodigo is used to establish standards, enforce compliance and optimize contract utilization. Integral to the daily workflows of nearly 500,000 clinicians and deployed as a performance- extension to ERP, Prodigo is foundational to value-based, clinically integrated supply chains.

