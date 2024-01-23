Prodigy Education Appoints Chief Marketing Officer Sarah Welch to Drive Growth of Award-Winning Learning Games

23 Jan, 2024, 08:57 ET

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Game-based learning leader Prodigy Education ('Prodigy') is delighted to announce the appointment of Sarah Welch as Chief Marketing Officer to further accelerate the growth of the company's award-winning EdTech products, Prodigy Math and Prodigy English.

Sarah Welch has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer at Prodigy Education (CNW Group/Prodigy Education Inc.)
Sarah joins Prodigy's Executive Team and will be responsible for defining and executing best-in-class marketing strategies spanning user acquisition, customer marketing, and brand & creative to increase awareness, adoption, and retention of the company's fun and engaging learning platforms. Sarah brings more than 20 years of experience leading marketing teams to build emerging web brands into category leaders.

"I'm so excited to have Sarah join our team in support of our mission of helping every student in the world love learning," said Prodigy Co-Founder and Co-CEO Rohan Mahimker. "Sarah has spent over 20 years building and leading high performance marketing teams across multiple industries. Her experience scaling startups like TripAdvisor and CarGurus into globally recognized and beloved brands makes her the perfect fit to bring Prodigy's benefits to millions more students, teachers, and parents."

"I'm thrilled to join Prodigy to help accelerate their progress towards their mission—who wouldn't be excited about helping kids love to learn?" said Sarah. "Prodigy has already established incredible momentum, with more than a quarter of 1st to 8th grade students in the US public school system playing Prodigy every year—all while practicing standards-aligned math and English. Prodigy has created a proven formula in harnessing video games to drive student motivation, providing teachers and parents with a powerful and cost-effective supplementary tool. I'm excited to be a part of Prodigy's next chapter of growth. Building brands and strong teams is what I love to do, and I can't imagine a more impactful place to do that than Prodigy."

Prodigy Math, a research-based, standards-aligned math practice tool for 1st to 8th grades, is used by almost one million teachers in classrooms every year and was named Adaptive Learning Solution Provider of the Year 2023 and listed in the 2023 GSV EdTech 150: The Most Transformational Growth Companies in Digital Learning. Students explore different worlds across Prodigy Island, going on quests, meeting magical characters, and rescuing and collecting pets, all while practicing math skills. Aligned to Common Core reading, language and writing standards for 1st to 6th grades, Prodigy English is a sandbox-style game which allows students to practice English skills while building their own online worlds, collecting supplies, and exploring with friends.

About Prodigy Education 

Prodigy Education is a global leader in game-based learning. Our mission is to help every student in the world love learning, motivating millions worldwide via fun, secure and accessible curriculum-aligned gameplay experiences. At Prodigy Education, we believe maximizing student motivation helps develop a lifetime love of learning. Prodigy's approach to fun, game-based learning means kids no longer have to choose between homework and playtime. Visit www.prodigygame.com to learn more.

