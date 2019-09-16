Prodigy Education (formerly Prodigy Game) Recognized as one of Canada's Top 3 Fastest-Growing Companies

Ranking Canada's Fastest Growing Companies by five-year revenue growth, the Growth 500 profiles the country's most successful entrepreneurial businesses. Winners are profiled in a special Growth 500 print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the October issue of Maclean's magazine) and online at Growth500.ca and CanadianBusiness.com.

Prodigy Education founders, Alex Peters and Rohan Mahimker, attribute the company's successful five-year growth rate of 14866% to its ambitious mission and dedicated team of employees.

"Our entire company started with just the two of us, and it's been such a whirlwind since then," says Mahimker. "Just two years ago, we had fewer than a hundred employees, and now we've grown to over three hundred incredibly talented team members who bring our mission to life every day."

In its busy 8 year history, Prodigy Education has made huge strides to reach the level of success it proudly sits at today. Currently, its product is used by more than 50 million students and 1.5 million teachers around the world. The company takes pride in constantly imagining new possibilities to engage learners and move closer to building a better future.

As their team continues to grow, Mahimker and Peters are excited to rise to the challenge of progressing and reimagining education for all. The pair believe creativity and passion in every area of their business is the most fitting way to achieve this goal.

"Our mission to help every student in the world love learning has been our guidepost from the beginning," reflects Peters. "It's what allowed us to create a business model that worked, and since then, we've brought in an incredibly driven group of people who want to reach our goal as much as we do. We're so grateful our team really cares about what they do."

About Prodigy Education

In the last eight years, Prodigy Education has grown from 3,000 local users to more than 50 million worldwide users who are voluntarily practicing math every single day — and enjoying it! Currently the fastest-growing educational startup in North America — with recent expansions into the UK, Australia and India — Prodigy Education connects students, parents, teachers and school districts with resources that promote a lifelong love of learning. Anyone with an internet connection is welcome to create a free account and try the most effective and engaging K-8 math platform in the world. Prodigy Education's guiding mission is to help every student in the world love learning. Visit prodigygame.com to learn more.

