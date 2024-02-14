Prodigy Education Levels-Up Leadership Team with Appointment of Jeff Cassidy as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Game-based learning leader Prodigy Education ('Prodigy') has made another key addition to its leadership team by appointing experienced EdTech executive Jeff Cassidy as Chief Financial Officer.

Jeff brings deep experience in the consumer education space, having previously served as CFO with brands including EF Education First and Flatiron School. Based in Boston, he will lead the company's Finance and Data Teams to support the growth of its award-winning EdTech products, Prodigy Math and Prodigy English.

Jeff Cassidy has joined Prodigy Education as Chief Financial Officer (CNW Group/Prodigy Education Inc.)
Jeff's arrival is the third recent senior leadership hire for Prodigy, following the appointments of Chief Marketing Officer Sarah Welch and Executive Vice President, Game, Product, Mateus Ximenes.

"Jeff is yet another hugely valuable addition to Prodigy's leadership team, bringing with him deep experience in scaling companies in the education space," said Prodigy Co-Founder and Co-CEO Rohan Mahimker. "His strategic expertise will be invaluable as we continue to deliver on our mission to help every student in the world love learning. Prodigy is already established as a leader in game-based learning, with more than a quarter of 1st to 8th grade students in the US public school system having fun while building their confidence in math and English. Jeff will play an integral role in driving the next stage of our growth."

A former BusinessWeek Top 25 Entrepreneurs Under 25, Jeff has also held key finance and strategic roles in publicly traded companies including GE Capital, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Panera Bread.

"Joining a mission-driven organization like Prodigy is extremely exciting," said Jeff. "Prodigy delivers incredible student outcomes by fusing world-class video games with impactful educational content, something I have seen personally with my own children. Their winning formula of integrating learning into fun and motivating gameplay has been transformational for millions of kids—and their teachers and families—worldwide. I'm thrilled to be part of the next chapter."

Prodigy Math, a research-based, standards-aligned math practice tool for 1st to 8th grade students, is used by almost one million teachers in classrooms every year and was named Adaptive Learning Solution Provider of the Year 2023 and listed in the 2023 GSV EdTech 150: The Most Transformational Growth Companies in Digital Learning. Students explore different worlds across Prodigy Island, going on quests, meeting magical characters, and rescuing and collecting pets, all while practicing math skills. Aligned to Common Core reading, language and writing standards for grades 1-6, Prodigy English is a sandbox-style game which allows students to practice English skills while building their own online worlds, collecting supplies, and exploring with friends.

About Prodigy Education 

Prodigy Education is a global leader in game-based learning. Our mission is to help every student in the world love learning, motivating millions worldwide via fun, secure and accessible curriculum-aligned gameplay experiences. At Prodigy Education, we believe maximizing student motivation helps develop a lifetime love of learning. Prodigy's approach to fun, game-based learning means kids no longer have to choose between homework and playtime. Visit www.prodigygame.com to learn more.

