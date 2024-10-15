Prodigy Learning and Minecraft Education Launch New Cybersecurity Skills Development and Credentialling Product, Cyber in Minecraft

Cyber in Minecraft is the first new credential product released under partnership between Prodigy Learning and Minecraft Education and now available through Microsoft and channel resellers worldwide.

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ireland-headquartered global education technology company, Prodigy Learning and Minecraft Education are delighted to announce the availability of the new 'Cyber in Minecraft' credential product, bringing credentialling with Minecraft Education to another key, in-demand skills area.

Today's announcement is a milestone for the partnership between Prodigy Learning and Minecraft Education announced earlier this year , marking the first new credential product released under the partnership. This collaboration brings together the immersive world of Minecraft, the best-selling video game of all time, with the innovative educational solutions of Prodigy Learning, offering new opportunities for educators and students alike.

Businesses and organizations around the world are struggling to meet the evolving needs of the cyber workforce, and the education sector is battling to protect students from cyber threats including cyberbullying and data theft. A recent survey by Cyber.Org revealed that 75% of educators say their students have a medium or high level of interest in learning more about cybersecurity careers and career paths. 'Cyber in Minecraft' addresses these challenges by engaging students in learning experiences that build key cyber security skills and provide them with information about relevant roles in industry.

Delivered in Minecraft Education, this brand-new credentialling pathway engages young and diverse learners through game-based learning with Minecraft's Cyber curriculum used by educators around the world and rewards their learning with credentials. It is an easy to teach solution enabling educators with little or no experience to deliver a standards-aligned curriculum in a critical subject area.

The Cyber in Minecraft pathway is comprised of three units covering Digital Citizenship, Networking and Security. At the end of the pathway, the Cyber in Minecraft capstone credential exam enables students to prove their skills. If successful, students receive their Cyber in Minecraft Cybersecurity certificate and digital badge.

As well as helping protect students, the Cyber in Minecraft credential will open up career opportunities in cybersecurity for students around the world. The demand for cybersecurity professionals continues to increase with a recent report from Forbes indicating a global deficit of nearly 4 million cybersecurity workers. Expanding credentials in this field, along with emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), will provide students with valuable skills that will serve them in their future careers.

Today's announcement builds on the successful adoptions of Coding in Minecraft in school systems across the globe including Alaska, Idaho, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington State, Northern Ireland and New South Wales and expands the reach of this award-winning product.

Along with Coding in Minecraft, the new Cyber in Minecraft product is now available for licensing through Microsoft and channel resellers worldwide in addition to existing Prodigy Learning channels.

These offerings are just the beginning, with more innovative product solutions on the horizon.

Commenting, Andrew Flood, Chief Executive Officer of Prodigy Learning, said:

"Building on our partnership announcement earlier this year, we are delighted to introduce Cyber in Minecraft, in collaboration with Minecraft Education. Cybersecurity is a critical area for skills development worldwide. To thrive in this age of AI, every student needs the opportunity to learn cybersecurity concepts. What better way to empower students to develop and prove their cybersecurity skills than through game-based fun in Minecraft Education?"

Commenting, Allison Matthews, Head of Minecraft Education at Microsoft, said:

"The new Cyber in Minecraft course combines Minecraft Education's powerful game-based learning platform with Prodigy Learning's credentialing expertise, and will equip students with essential skills like computational thinking, reasoning, and problem-solving. Cyber in Minecraft engages learners in an immersive cybersecurity curriculum and rewards their learning with credentials, preparing them for future careers in this critical field."

Prodigy Learning

Prodigy Learning is an award-winning global EdTech business, providing innovative online platforms that empower learners to develop and prove their skills. These solutions range from skills assessments in education through to job-ready digital skills credentials.

Minecraft Education

Minecraft Education is a game-based learning platform that inspires creative, inclusive learning through play. Millions of educators and students in 115 countries use Minecraft Education, building future-ready skills like problem solving, creativity, and critical thinking. The platform offers standards-aligned STEM curricula, professional development, and fun challenges designed for all types of learners, developed with partners like BBC Earth, the Nobel Peace Center, NASA, UNESCO, World Wildlife Federation, and Code.org.

