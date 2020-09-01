Prodigy Learning Awarded Contract to Provide Online Assessment Platform for Standardised Testing in Irish Primary and Post-Primary Schools

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dublin-headquartered global education technology firm, Prodigy Learning, is pleased to announce that it has been selected to provide its online assessment platform for use in the rollout of computer-based standardised testing in Irish primary and post-primary schools.

New online assessment platform for standardised testing in Irish primary and post-primary Schools

Following a 9-month multi-stage international tender process, Prodigy Learning's "skillify" online assessment platform was selected over many other leading global testing and assessment solution providers by the Educational Research Centre (ERC), a statutory agency of the Department of Education. The contract is for an initial 5-year period.

The software-as-a-service solution from Prodigy Learning, built natively on Microsoft's Azure cloud, will replace the ERC's current computer-based standardised testing tool used in primary and post-primary schools.

The ERC is mandated to provide and support the administration of tests for schools in Ireland, and aims to provide test-takers with an easy-to-use online assessment system that is reliable, secure, engaging and meaningful. The online tests complement the paper-based tests offered by the ERC, while at the same time providing a more engaging student experience and immediate, high-quality reports for schools.

"One of the goals in our 2019-2021 strategic plan is to produce a regularly updated suite of high-quality and relevant assessments that reflects best international practices and serves the needs of the Irish educational system," noted Dr. Jude Cosgrove, Chief Executive Officer, Educational Research Centre. "Securing a new best-in-class online assessment system is key to delivering on this goal. After an extensive procurement exercise, we are delighted to have selected Prodigy Learning to deliver the new system and have no doubt that it is a solution that can grow with Irish schools in line with their needs and with the rapidly-changing digital technology landscape in education."

Prodigy Learning's solution will provide an integrated online assessment system incorporating test authoring, item banking, secure test delivery with multiple assessment methods, student, school and test-item level reporting, and technical support. The cloud-based assessment platform will allow the ERC the flexibility to develop their own question types and test designs. The intuitive design will allow schools throughout Ireland to easily select and administer tests, and the highly efficient test delivery system will help to ensure a stable and smooth testing experience for students and schools.

Commenting on the ERC tender award, Prodigy Learning Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Flood, said: "This national contract is a major win and vote of confidence in our online assessment platform at a time of growing worldwide demand for online learning and assessment tools. We are proud to be selected to provide this critical platform to Irish schools. Our team will be with the ERC every step of the way to continuously improve both the test-taking process and results based on continuous feedback."

The platform will initially accommodate approximately 40,000 tests per year with the capacity to scale as needed. The five-year contract has an option to extend for up to three years and it is expected that more schools will continue to adopt online assessment. ERC plans to develop further tests to meet varied school needs after 2021.

About Prodigy Learning

Prodigy Learning is an award-winning global EdTech business, providing platforms for learners to develop and prove their skills. The Company was established in 2000 and now has offices in Dublin, Ireland, London, UK, Sydney, Australia and New York, United States. To learn more, visit www.prodigylearning.com.

Prodigy Learning's skillify online assessment platform

New online assessment platform for standardised testing in Irish primary and post-primary Schools

