Prodigy Named Adaptive Learning Solution Provider of the Year in EdTech Breakthrough Awards

TORONTO, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Prodigy Education has been named Adaptive Learning Solution Provider of the Year for its popular math and English games in the 6th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards, an accolade which reinforces the company's leadership position in game-based learning.

The awards program recognizes the very top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market and this year attracted thousands of nominations from over 17 different countries.

"Prodigy works because it makes learning fun for students by turning tailored math and English practice into an adventure," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director of EdTech Breakthrough.

"Prodigy fuses fun and engaging gameplay with standards-aligned educational content that can be tailored to a teacher's current lesson plans in 30 seconds or less, making them our choice for 2024 Adaptive Learning Solution Provider of the Year."

Prodigy's games, Prodigy Math and Prodigy English, include adaptive algorithms to ensure students remain in the zone of proximal development, keeping them challenged while avoiding frustration. Teachers can easily align the in-game content to what's being taught in class, while also being able to see how students are progressing, and where more help may be needed.

"Prodigy is so much more than just a game, and we're thrilled this award recognizes the enormous value provided to almost a million teachers every school year," said Rohan Mahimker, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Prodigy. "Making learning as fun as playing a video game is a great motivator for students. But beneath that, Prodigy has shown to be an incredible classroom assistant for teachers, enabling them to set engaging assessments, spot learning gaps, and motivate and challenge their students to develop a growth mindset at all levels."

Prodigy is available at zero cost to educators, with all math and English educational content available for free, for everyone. This access is made possible thanks to optional parent memberships, which help families connect more closely with their child's learning journey while providing students with extra gameplay features that can boost engagement. This model also means there is no third-party advertising on our platforms, and no selling or leasing of student data.

About Prodigy Education

Prodigy Education is a global leader in game-based learning. Our mission is to help every student in the world love learning, motivating millions worldwide via fun, secure and accessible curriculum-aligned gameplay experiences. At Prodigy Education, we believe maximizing student motivation helps develop a lifetime love of learning. Prodigy's approach to fun, game-based learning means kids no longer have to choose between homework and playtime. Visit www.prodigygame.com to learn more.

SOURCE Prodigy Education