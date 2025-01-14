Prodigy Processing Solutions Announces Strategic Partnership with inTEST Thermal Solutions

Uniting Cutting-Edge Technologies to Revolutionize Cannabis and Hemp Processing

MIAMI, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodigy USA LLC, also known as Prodigy Processing Solutions, today proudly announced its worldwide partnership with inTEST Environmental Technologies, a division of inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT). Effective immediately, Prodigy will serve as strategic distribution partner for its inTEST Thermal Solutions (iTS) Thermonics® Ultra-Low Temperature and Cryogenic Chillers across the cannabis, hemp, biomedical, and pharmaceutical processing industries, specifically tailored for cannabinoid-related applications.

This groundbreaking partnership combines Prodigy's industry-leading ultra-cold cannabis oil extraction systems, capable of cryogenic operation at temperatures as low as -300°F, with the cutting-edge iTS Thermonics® technology, which provides unmatched control solutions for process cooling applications at -80°C to sub -100°C temperatures. Together, these advanced technologies deliver unparalleled performance, efficiency, and reliability to customers worldwide.

A Game-Changing Collaboration

The pairing of Prodigy's ultra-cold extraction systems with iTS's Thermonics® chillers eliminates the need for winterization in cannabis and hemp processing, saving operators time and money while achieving the highest yields and throughput available. Both companies' technologies are proudly Made in the USA, delivering unmatched quality and dependability in critical industries.

"This partnership represents a new era for cannabis and hemp processing technology," said Marc Beginin, CEO of Prodigy Processing Solutions. "iTS Thermonics® chillers perfectly complement Prodigy's ultra-cold extraction systems, creating a seamless, turnkey solution for our customers. Together, we're setting the standard for efficiency, performance, and innovation in the industry."

Bob Sandberg, Director, Global Chiller Sales, inTEST Environmental Technologies division, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We're thrilled to collaborate with Prodigy and bring our iTS Thermonics® chillers to new markets. Prodigy's reputation for cutting-edge technology and industry leadership makes them an ideal partner to distribute our ultra-low temperature solutions. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering the highest quality and most reliable temperature control technology available."

Steve Tegeder, Senior Vice President, Sales and Business Development at Prodigy Processing Solutions, highlighted the significance of the agreement: "By integrating iTS Thermonics® chillers with Prodigy's state-of-the-art extraction systems, we're offering an unrivaled solution to processors around the world. This partnership exemplifies how two industry leaders can come together to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to their customers."

A Bright Future for Process Cooling

As Prodigy and inTEST Environmental Technologies unite their expertise, the collaboration promises to drive innovation in cannabis and hemp processing while setting new benchmarks for temperature control in biomedical and pharmaceutical applications. Both companies are committed to fostering sustainable, efficient, and reliable solutions that empower customers to achieve optimal results.

About Prodigy Processing Solutions

Prodigy Processing Solutions, also known as Prodigy USA LLC, is the leading provider of life science equipment tailored for the cannabis and hemp extraction and processing industries. With a focus on cutting-edge engineering, unparalleled customer service, expert operator training, and comprehensive extraction lab solutions, Prodigy equips businesses with the essential tools for success in these dynamic sectors. Committed to delivering the highest quality and most innovative extraction solutions, Prodigy is driving the evolution of the cannabis and hemp industries worldwide. For more information about Prodigy, visit ProdigyUSA.com .

About inTEST Environmental Technologies

inTEST Environmental Technologies, a division of inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), specializes in providing high-performance thermal management equipment. Its iTS Thermonics® product line delivers precision temperature control solutions for a wide range of applications, including process cooling, semiconductor testing, and industrial processes. Learn more at www.intestthermal.com .

