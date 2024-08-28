Prodigy's New Back to School Features Ensure Every Teacher and Student is Ready for Class!

Leader in game-based learning launches fresh updates to tighten classroom integration and make math and English practice even more fun for students

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Prodigy Education ('Prodigy') is making sure every single teacher and student is back to school ready, releasing a host of new features to make classroom integration even more seamless while maximizing the fun through its award-winning game-based learning platform.

Prodigy's standards-aligned math (1st-8th grade) and English (1st-6th grade) practice tools are used by about a quarter of all public-school elementary students in North America. And, as teachers return to schools after a well-earned summer break, Prodigy has them covered with a zero-cost tool designed to make learning engaging, adaptive and insightful in their classrooms.

Prodigy is pleased to announce an expanded partnership with Clever, the platform powering secure digital learning for over 100,000 schools in the United States. Prodigy's new Clever Secure Sync integration means districts can now seamlessly create new educator and student accounts for teachers to more easily leverage Prodigy's award-winning game-based learning platforms in classrooms at no cost at all.





, the platform powering secure digital learning for over 100,000 schools in . Prodigy's new integration means districts can now seamlessly create new educator and student accounts for teachers to more easily leverage Prodigy's award-winning game-based learning platforms in classrooms at no cost at all. Through Prodigy's new Google Classroom Add-On , standards-aligned Prodigy assignments can now be quickly created by teachers without leaving Google Classroom. Assignments are also presented to students as Google Classroom work—making it even simpler to align Prodigy with what's being taught in lessons. The add-on can be installed from the Google Workspace Marketplace for schools and districts subscribed to Google's Education Plus plan or Google's Teaching & Learning Upgrade.

We've also added ClassLink as one of Prodigy's single sign-on (SSO) options, providing yet another option for educators and students to quickly and securely log into Prodigy. Stay tuned for ClassLink Roster Management, which is coming soon!





, providing yet another option for educators and students to quickly and securely log into Prodigy. Stay tuned for , which is coming soon! Furthermore, schools and districts can now get even more out of Prodigy with a no-cost partnership. Partnerships provide exclusive access to professional development services provided by Prodigy's experienced educators, helping teachers learn the basics as well as more advanced tips to maximize the impact of Prodigy in class. To enquire about a partnership, please email: [email protected] .

Meanwhile, students can be more excited than ever to log back into Prodigy, with new gameplay features designed to keep them engaged and motivated, both in class and at home.

Dragon Isle is the latest addition to Prodigy Island, providing students with an exciting new adventure—all while practicing standards-aligned math. Players enter a Rift to start their Dragon Isle journey, battling up to three groups of pets at a time with different magical challenges. Dragon Isle also provides new battle variations each time they play, so the action and learning never stops. Plus, there's also a brand-new Treasure Track, which includes fresh in-game rewards, including a baby dragon, pet gear, and more to collect, with some big updates to Prodigy English's Village Builder on the way too!

"These exciting new updates maximize the fun for students while also ensuring teachers have even more ways to seamlessly integrate Prodigy into their classrooms," said Rohan Mahimker, Co-CEO of Prodigy Education. "Through our expanded partnerships with Clever, Google Classroom, and Classlink, we've teamed-up with some of the biggest names in education to provide a much more streamlined experience for our incredible teachers and students—all for zero cost."

"On top of these powerful new teacher features, students also have some thrilling new adventures waiting for them this back-to-school season," added Prodigy Co-CEO Alex Peters. "We've already seen an incredible early reception to Dragon Isle, with the new Treasure Track season also keeping students motivated. We're excited to once again make learning fun for millions of students this school year."

Prodigy is available via the web at www.prodigygame.com , at the App Store and Google Play .

About Prodigy Education

Prodigy Education is a global leader in game-based learning. Our mission is to help every student in the world love learning, motivating millions worldwide via fun, secure and accessible curriculum-aligned gameplay experiences. At Prodigy Education, we believe maximizing student motivation helps develop a lifetime love of learning. Prodigy's approach to fun, game-based learning means kids no longer have to choose between homework and playtime. Visit www.prodigygame.com to learn more.

