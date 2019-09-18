Prodikon Innovators in the Nitrile Glove Industry

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodikon™, a division of Spring-Fill Gloves™, is excited to announce the world's first disposable custom printed nitrile glove. We listened to our customers. Our latest creation is a unique marketing tool that combines the need for safety and protection with the promotion of our clients' brand. We are now able to provide them with an effective yet inexpensive tool to broaden brand awareness and brand messaging.

The Genius Behind the Idea

Display your logo or message on nitrile gloves. Great for promotions and a marketing tool that people will use daily. Maximize brand exposure for Automotive, Emergency Services, Food Services, Painting, Home Repair, Cleaning, Beauty, Tattoo, or any other company.

Prodikon™ manufactures the world's first custom printed nitrile glove. The genius behind the idea is that our gloves are a valuable commodity across a range of industries. Our gloves keep our client's "brand on hand" by printing their logo directly on our high-quality gloves, thereby giving the customer the ability to advertise, promote or offer valuable tips or instructions. Ultimately, each pair of gloves puts the client's brand and logo directly in front of every customer.

Industries that are currently utilizing our disposable nitrile gloves are the Automotive, Beauty & Cosmetics, Camping, Hunting & Fishing, Food & Beverage, Emergency Medical Service, Hardware & Tools, Hotel & Hospitality, Insurance, Retail, Specialty, and Tattoo.

We strive to manufacture the highest quality gloves that protect our clients and are well suited for the job at hand. Our manufacturing processes adhere to the strictest quality measures and standards, resulting in gloves that always meet or exceed ASTM International standards (American Society for Testing and Materials).

Positioning Your Brand

The goal within every brand and company is to be at the top of your client's mind. We aid our clients in keeping their brand, logo or message "on hand."

Prodikon™ is currently creating disposable custom printed nitrile gloves for Multinational and Fortune 500 Companies which Include; Honda, 3M, Monster Energy, Prestone, Crescent Tools and Sylvania. These companies realize that continuous marketing helps them stay prominently in front of both their current and potential clients and are taking advantage of the opportunity that our printed gloves provide.

