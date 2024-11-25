ProDriven Global Brands Opens New Charlotte Innovation Hub

New location represents an investment in innovation and expanded capabilities

ITASCA, Ill., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProDriven Global Brands, an international manufacturer and distributor of industrial and construction equipment and automotive storage, recently announced the opening of a new innovation hub in Charlotte, North Carolina. The new Charlotte location will expand leadership and product development capabilities supporting the company's automotive storage group, including WEATHER GUARD and BETTER BUILT brands.

This investment now represents the third innovation hub for ProDriven Brands, joining Austin, Texas focusing on safety and fall protection product development, and Itasca, Illinois focusing on safety and climbing product development.

As a Fast Company 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators honoree, the company continues to expand its product development strength and commercialization excellence across an innovative network of modern and high-tech facilities strategically located to support the best talent and work environments.

For an innovation-driven company with a portfolio of category-leading brands, Charlotte offers a diverse workforce and thriving manufacturing sector. This move is part of the next phase in ProDriven Brand's investment to fuel transformational growth for its global leadership brands—both in current categories and expansion into new professional end user categories.

About ProDriven Global Brands

ProDriven Global Brands is a privately owned, fully integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of industrial, construction and automotive equipment designed for professional users. The company's growth is driven by its strong, healthy and admired brands focused on innovation and continuous improvement. For a full list of industry leading global brands, visit https://www.prodrivenbrands.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Angie Maddox, Seed Factory, 404-996-4041; [email protected]

SOURCE ProDriven