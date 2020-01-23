Produce Marketing Agency Unveils Food Trends And Insights For 2020

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DMA Solutions, a full-service marketing agency exclusively serving the fresh produce industry, announces the availability of its annual Food Trends eMagazine. In an effort to provide insight on a constantly evolving food space, DMA Solutions researched and compiled the top trends predicted for 2020 across all aspects of the food supply chain, fresh produce and beyond.

Available for free download at www.dma-solutions.com/marketing-resources, the digital magazine uncovers upcoming trends happening in the field, retail stores, restaurants and the home table. From cover to cover, the eMagazine is intended to expand the narrative around food, without the disruption of advertisements.

"Based on insight from our vantage point in the food space, we understand the challenge of keeping up with the ever-changing landscape of food and are committed to sharing the many untold stories," said Dan'l Mackey Almy, president and CEO of DMA Solutions. "As part of our daily work in the fresh food business, we were eager to research and create a helpful resource for readers who work in food, media or those just looking for some inspiration in the kitchen."

While some trends for 2020 are an expected topic of discussion, such as the conversation around plant-based products or biodegradable straws, other trends found in the digital magazine may be more surprising. For example, readers will learn tidbits like how 23% of all searches relating to "diet" in 2019 also contained the word "Keto," or how grocery stores are projected to be one-third to one-half of the size they are today.

"Our magazine not only covers statistically supported trends, but also contains insights from various thought leaders in the industry," said Lexi Cassidy, managing editor of Food Trends and social media specialist at DMA Solutions. "Between interviews with various chefs, influencers and brands, we hope this will serve as an all-encompassing resource to help readers become more informed and educated on all things food in the year ahead."

DMA Solutions' 2020 Food Trends eBook is available now for free download.

