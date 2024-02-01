Produce8 Announces Marco La Vecchia Appointment as Chief Revenue Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Produce8, a leading digital work analytics platform that helps teams understand how they leverage their technology and time, today announced that Marco La Vecchia has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). As CRO, La Vecchia will be responsible for growth strategy, including sales, strategic alliances, marketing, and customer success.

La Vecchia's experience includes running large teams as North American MSP channel head at N-able (NYSE: NABL), global channels at AVG, and most recently CRO at Fully Managed (FM) by TELUS Business. At FM, he built the Managed ServiceNow business for midsize enterprises from its launch in 2018.

"We are very excited to have Marco join Produce8 as our CRO," says Joel Abramson, CEO and Co-founder of Produce8. "This signifies the next stage in the evolution of the company. It's great to attract an executive of Marco's caliber who is well-known in both the MSP and enterprise service management markets."

La Vecchia joins another top managed services provider (MSP) industry executive, Janice Siddons, who was recently hired as Chief Operating Officer of Produce8. With a focus on expansion, both La Vecchia and Siddons will be based in Ottawa, Canada to solidify the company's presence in the east.

Produce8 launched its digital work analytics platform to the MSP market in mid-2023 and has seen rapid adoption by leading providers. La Vecchia will look to ramp up sales and marketing in 2024 to MSPs and across other channels.

"I'm looking forward to joining Produce8 and the familiar faces involved that I've worked with, and partnered so well with in the past," says La Vecchia. "Produce8 is solving a huge problem that exists in today's distributed digital-first work world. What really excites me is this app is valuable to anyone that uses technology to work — that's pretty much everyone today!"

Built to improve performance and protect employee wellbeing, the Produce8 desktop application is available for download at www.produce8.com with the mobile app available in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store

About Produce8

Produce8, a digital work analytics platform, offers insights into how knowledge workers use both their technology and time. By offering a comprehensive understanding of the workday, teams can make strategic adjustments to their workflows and see tangible results. Founded by Chris Day, Mark Scott, and Joel Abramson of Top Down Ventures, Produce8 boasts a leadership team with a rich background in the SaaS and MSP industry. With a proven track record and commitment to creating space for great work, Produce8 empowers high-performing teams to take back control of their day.

