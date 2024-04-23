Produce8 Unveils Major Platform Advancement to Boost Productivity in MSPs

Leading work analytics platform allows MSPs to visualize calls, calendars, and organizational metrics to maximize workday productivity.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Produce8 , a leading work analytics vendor, today announced a significant new release of its flagship app, designed to give Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and their customers unprecedented insight into the impact of meetings on productivity and wellbeing. New features include the ability to capture employee sentiment; integrations for video call data; calendar and schedule integrations; and organizational metrics to measure the financial impact of time spent in calls and meetings.

Physical meetings and virtual calls demand significant time and resources, including the salaries of attendees and the productivity lost when attention is diverted from tasks such as providing customer service. The wasted costs from unnecessary meetings are estimated to reach $25,000 per employee each year.

"We recognized a fundamental issue in the MSP industry: excessive time spent in meetings is eating into productive work hours. Our new release tackles this issue head-on," said Joel Abramson, CEO of Produce8. "By empowering each employee to understand their workday, we aim to boost efficiency, allowing more work to be accomplished in less time—a win for all."

Virtual Calls and Calendar Integrations

The latest Produce8 app integrates with Google Calendar and Outlook, and leading virtual meeting platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Slack. This feature enables MSP teams to track the time spent in both internal and external meetings, allowing them to compare the planned workday with what actually transpired. The goal is to help MSPs reduce time wasted in unnecessary and poorly planned meetings, boosting productivity and profitability.

Organizational Metrics for MSPs

The release also features an executive-level dashboard that displays how much time and money the company and individual teams spend in meetings and calls and the associated cost of employee salaries. This gives MSP owners a clear picture of the time and resources they are investing in meetings, and where improvements can be made.

User Sentiments for Individuals

Produce8 now enables team members to rate and comment on each day, helping organizations and managers identify patterns or trends in team morale and well-being.

These innovative new features enhance the already powerful existing platform, which includes:

Personalized daily reports: Receive actionable data to enhance productivity, manage time more effectively, and foster a healthier work-life balance.

Receive actionable data to enhance productivity, manage time more effectively, and foster a healthier work-life balance. Real-time workflow metrics: Measure the time spent on applications and websites, distinguishing between impactful work and potential distractions.

Measure the time spent on applications and websites, distinguishing between impactful work and potential distractions. Goal setting: Reinforce better habits related to virtual meetings, technology usage, or other aspects of the workday.

"Since its launch to the MSP market in mid-2023, Produce8 has witnessed swift adoption by leading providers," said Marco La Vecchia, Chief Revenue Officer of Produce8. "In 2024, we are building out our current partner program to help position MSPs to become strategic advisors for their clients on the subject of employee experience and productivity."

Beyond offering top-notch analytics to improve meeting efficiency, Produce8 delivers a suite of educational and coaching resources. Schedule a free consultation with their team of productivity experts to learn more.

Subscriptions to the SaaS-based platform are available at www.produce8.com .

The mobile app is available in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store .

About Produce8

Produce8, a work analytics platform, offers insights into how MSPs use their technology and time. By identifying meeting inefficiencies, streamlining workflows, and enhancing productivity for better client service, Produce8 helps every team member recover 90+ minutes every workday. Founded by Chris Day, Mark Scott, and Joel Abramson of Top Down Ventures, Produce8 boasts a leadership team with a rich background in the SaaS and MSP industry. With a commitment to creating space for great work, Produce8 empowers high-performing teams to take back control of their day.

