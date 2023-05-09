Produced Water Treatment Market 2023-2027: Increasing global concerns regarding water scarcity to drive growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The produced water treatment market size is set to grow by USD 3,200.76 million between 2022 and 2027, and register a CAGR of about 7.93%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Produced Water Treatment Market 2023-2027

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aker Solutions ASA, Alderley Plc, Aquatech International LLC, Baker Hughes Co., Enviro-Tech Systems, Exterran Corp., Frames Energy Systems BV, Genesis Water Technologies Inc., Halliburton Co., IDE Water Technologies, Minerals Technologies Inc., NOV Inc., Ovivo Inc., Prosep Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Siemens Energy AG, SUEZ SA, TechnipFMC plc, Veolia Environnement Group, and Weatherford International Plc are some of the major market participants. The increasing global concerns regarding water scarcity, increased produced water volumes in mature oil fields, and Increase in world energy demand will offer immense growth opportunities.

Produced Water Treatment Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Onshore: The market share growth by the onshore segment will be significant during the forecast period. The onshore segment has been the major contributor to global oil and gas production.



Offshore

Technology

Secondary Treatment



Primary Treatment



Tertiary Treatment

Geography

North America: North America is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the major contributors to oil and gas production in North America. The majority of the oilfields in the US have neared maturity, leading to increased quantities of produced water.

Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America



APAC

Produced Water Treatment Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the produced water treatment market in Water Utilities industry include Aker Solutions ASA, Alderley Plc, Aquatech International LLC, Baker Hughes Co., Enviro-Tech Systems, Exterran Corp., Frames Energy Systems BV, Genesis Water Technologies Inc., Halliburton Co., IDE Water Technologies, Minerals Technologies Inc., NOV Inc., Ovivo Inc., Prosep Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Siemens Energy AG, SUEZ SA, TechnipFMC plc, Veolia Environnement Group, and Weatherford International Plc.

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the produced water treatment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

The produced water treatment market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing global concerns regarding water scarcity will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing use of renewable energy sources will hamper the market growth.

Produced Water Treatment Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist produced water treatment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the produced water treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the produced water treatment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of produced water treatment market vendors

Produced Water Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.93% Market growth 2023-2027 $ 3200.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America, and APAC Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Russia, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aker Solutions ASA, Alderley Plc, Aquatech International LLC, Baker Hughes Co., Enviro-Tech Systems, Exterran Corp., Frames Energy Systems BV, Genesis Water Technologies Inc., Halliburton Co., IDE Water Technologies, Minerals Technologies Inc., NOV Inc., Ovivo Inc., Prosep Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Siemens Energy AG, SUEZ SA, TechnipFMC plc, Veolia Environnement Group, and Weatherford International Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

