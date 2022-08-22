Produced Water Treatment Market size worth $ 14.86 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.2% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The Produced Water Treatment Market increases due to tremendous growth in population, urbanization, increasing population increased demand of the water sources, and also to overcome the disease which arises from contaminated water.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Produced Water Treatment Market" By Service (Primary Treatment, Secondary Treatment, Tertiary Treatment), By Application (Onshore, Offshore), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Produced Water Treatment Market size was valued at USD 9.10 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 14.86 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=6925

Browse in-depth TOC on "Produced Water Treatment Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Produced Water Treatment Market Overview

The water treatment having valuable demand for water supplied by a municipal water system has two driving components: 1) consumer utilization: the amount of water in GPM (gallons per minute) is the amount of water consumed by all the taps on the water mains to feed single-family homes, multi-family residences of all kinds, health care facilities, and schools. At all levels of education, commercial businesses, industrial complexes, and auxiliary purposes (street cleaning, water fountains, watering public grass areas, shrubs, trees, and flowers; parks and recreation, including swimming pools; and the sale of water to contractors for the construction of roads, bridges, and other constructions.).

According to the U.S. Fire Administration (USFA) 2) a reliable and consistent water supply for firefighting. The minimal water need for most residential occupancies is 500 GPM, but commercial establishments can use up to 12,000 GPM for four hours. According to the (INTERNATIONAL TRADE ADMINISTRATION), the Guatemalan government produced the Regulation for Wastewater Discharges and Reuse, as well as Sludge Disposal, which aims to conduct water treatment in 340 municipalities. All towns must build treatment plants, which includes conducting pre-feasibility and environmental impact assessments. All towns must build treatment plants, which includes conducting pre-feasibility and environmental impact assessments. In 2017, there were 84 treatment plants in rural areas, accounting for 44% of the country's total.

Key Developments

In March 2022, Cavitation Technologies and SD Partners announced a partnership, to promote sustainably produced water treatment to new industries. Sustainable Development Partners will help CTi commercialize new applications of its proprietary technology in produced water remediation using low-pressure nanoreactors (LPN).

Key Players

The major players in the market are CETCO Energy Services Company, Enviro-Tech Systems, General Electric, Halliburton, Ovivo, Schlumberger Limited, Siemens Energy AG, Suez S.A., Sulzer, and Veolia.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Produced Water Treatment Market On the basis of Service, Application, and Geography.

Produced Water Treatment Market, By Service

Primary Treatment



Secondary Treatment



Tertiary Treatment

Produced Water Treatment Market, By Application

Onshore



Offshore

Produced Water Treatment Market, By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Membrane Water And Wastewater Treatment Market By Product (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration), By Application (Municipal, Food And Beverage, Healthcare), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Water Treatment Chemicals Market By Product (Corrosion inhibitors, Scale inhibitors, Chelating agents), By End-Use Industry (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

FRP Tank Water And Wastewater Market By Application (Water Conservation, Wastewater), By End-User (Municipal, Industrial), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plants Market By Product (Water Treatment, Water Recycle), By End User (Electric Power Plants, Iron and Steel Industry, Mines and Quarries, Chemical Industry, Pulp and Paper Industry, Nuclear Industry), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 10 Smart Wastewater Management Companies filtering out toxic substances internationally

Visualize Produced Water Treatment Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research