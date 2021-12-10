Produced Water Treatment Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.63% by 2025 |Onshore Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|17000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on the produced water treatment market - Download a free sample report now!

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing global concerns regarding water scarcity increased produced water volumes in mature oil fields will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the increasing use of renewable energy sources will restrict market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The produced water treatment market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Company Profiles

The produced water treatment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as distinguishing their offerings through clear and unique value propositions to compete in the market. The produced water treatment market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Baker Hughes Co., Enviro-Tech Systems, General Electric Co., Minerals Technologies Inc., Ovivo Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Siemens AG, TechnipFMC Plc, VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, and Weatherford International Plc.

Few Companies with Key Offerings

Baker Hughes Co. - The company offers water treatment products for wastewater treatment plants.

Enviro-Tech Systems- The company offers produced water treatment products such as API-421, SKIMMERS, ENVIRO-SEP, and ENVIRO-CELL.

General Electric Co. - The company offers produced water treatment products such as SAGD Water Evaporators.

Minerals Technologies Inc. - The company offers produced water treatment product brands such as CrudeSep, CrudeSorb, and Hi-Flow.

Ovivo Inc., Schlumberger Ltd. - The company offers produced water treatment products for the oil and gas industries.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Application , the market is classified into onshore and offshore.

, the market is classified into onshore and offshore. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , MEA, South America , and APAC.

Produced Water Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.63% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.70 Regional analysis North America, Europe, MEA, South America, and APAC Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Baker Hughes Co., Enviro-Tech Systems, General Electric Co., Minerals Technologies Inc., Ovivo Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Siemens AG, TechnipFMC Plc, VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, and Weatherford International Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

