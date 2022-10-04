Produced Water Treatment Market to Reach US$ 187.4 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

Adoption of adsorption-based technology by oil companies to rise; customization of membrane bioreactors offering value-grab opportunity to firms in produced water treatment market

Companies to leverage R&D in dissolved air floatation (DAF) technique to capture value, due to effectiveness in removal of oil & grease; Asia Pacific witnessing massive untapped avenue owing to scarcity of freshwater

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent produced water treatment market demand analysis found that vast potential of reuse of produced water has propelled investments in development of new techniques and technologies. Of note, adsorption-based technology is gathering traction notably for use in mobile stations. The produced water treatment market is projected to advance at CAGR of 5% during forecast period of 2021-2031.

The analysts at TMR observed that several companies are leaning on customizations in membrane bioreactors to expand produced water treatment market share. Advancements in physical, chemical, and biological techniques have led to increased effectiveness of removal of total petroleum hydrocarbons, grease, oil, and soluble organics. Stridently, the commercialization of these is creating sizable revenue streams in produced water treatment market.

Prominent companies engaged in wastewater treatments are geared toward expanding the product portfolio with emphasis on cost-effective and environmentally friendly treatment methods. Of note, mobile stations are being leveraged for reuse of produced water for agriculture irrigation.

Key Findings of Produced Water Treatment Market Study

Widespread Applications of Membrane Bioreactors Propelling Revenue Streams : Rising generation of produced water from oil & gas industry and other industries has spurred the demand for systems for treating them for promoting their reuse. Implementation of government regulations pertaining to discharge limits is bolstering the demand for these systems in various end-use industries. Of note, membrane bioreactors have gained wide popularity due to several advantages they offer to customers, including disinfection capability and low footprint.

: Rising generation of produced water from oil & gas industry and other industries has spurred the demand for systems for treating them for promoting their reuse. Implementation of government regulations pertaining to discharge limits is bolstering the demand for these systems in various end-use industries. Of note, membrane bioreactors have gained wide popularity due to several advantages they offer to customers, including disinfection capability and low footprint. Rising Adoption of Adsorption-Based Technology Underpins Vast Lucrative Avenue: The study found that adsorption-based technology has been extensively researched for produced water treatment. The technology is expected to witness substantial application for treating produced water in oil & gas industry, thus generating sizable lucrative prospects for market players. Advancements in polymer, resin, and clay technologies used in adsorbents for treating produced water (PW) will unlock promising avenues. Ongoing research in adsorption-based technology will create new frontiers in produced water treatment market.

The study found that adsorption-based technology has been extensively researched for produced water treatment. The technology is expected to witness substantial application for treating produced water in oil & gas industry, thus generating sizable lucrative prospects for market players. Advancements in polymer, resin, and clay technologies used in adsorbents for treating produced water (PW) will unlock promising avenues. Ongoing research in adsorption-based technology will create new frontiers in produced water treatment market. Advancements in Dissolved Air Floatation (DAF) Techniques to Fuel Growth Prospects: Start-ups are keen on harnessing dissolved air floatation techniques to tap into the incremental opportunities in the produced water treatment market. Their remarkable effectiveness in removal of oil & grease from PW is fueling the popularity, indicate recent produced water treatment market trends.

Produced Water Treatment Market: Key Drivers

Several regions around the world are witnessing scarcity of freshwater. This will drive the need for produced water treatments. Advancements in combined systems that use a mix of physical, biological, and chemical methods have reinforced the outlook of the produced water treatment market.

Mounting environmental concerns of waste streams generated by oil and gas industry has boosted demand for produced water treatment. Rise in industrial activities is spurring produced water generation, and is a key driving force for the produced water treatment market.

Produced Water Treatment Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

The TMR study found that Asia Pacific is a highly lucrative region in produced water treatment market. Awareness of concerns of scarcity of freshwater especially in developing countries has accelerated the growth prospects of the regional market, notably in China and India.

Produced Water Treatment Market: Competition Landscape

Leading players are implementing competitive strategies including partnerships and mergers and acquisitions to expand their share and consolidate their position in produced water treatment market.

Some of the key players are Sulzer, Suez S.A., Enviro-Tech Systems, Veolia, Ovivo, Halliburton, TechnipFMC plc, Schlumberger Limited, and Siemens Energy AG.

Produced Water Treatment Market Segmentation

Treatment Type

Chemical Treatment

Reverse Osmosis/Membrane Treatment

Biological Treatment

Physical Treatment

Combined Systems

Others

Source

Onshore

Offshore

End Use

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Power Generation

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

