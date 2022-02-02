PRODUCER DECLARES WAR ON TV'S "WHACK WEEKENDS"

The company outlined four areas where it believes some producers and distributors of first-run syndication are misleading some affiliates and viewers. Tweet this

Robert G. Rose, the long-time broadcasting veteran, and President of AIM Tell-A-Vision (AIM TV) Group, is spearheading. He created a short video available at 2Whack4Weekends.com and at aimtvgroup.com/toowhack and other platforms to help raise awareness of the issue.

"I've watched the quality of some weekend television decline even as viewers' choices have exploded. This is a recipe for a death spiral that can certainly affect other dayparts," stated Rose. "Programmers are tasked with overseeing more hours of content than ever. While it can be difficult to stay on top of and weed out the small number of producers and distributors that don't seem to respect affiliates or viewers, we must," Rose continues. "Only then can broadcasters have a healthy eco-system of producers of broadcast-first content that can compete with a plethora of other platforms. In a fragmented landscape, details matter, and weekends most definitely matter."

AIM Tell-A-Vision (AIM TV) Group is an independent production, content, and distribution company founded by media veteran and entrepreneur Robert G. Rose. Since 2000, AIM TV has been producing and distributing positive, compelling content that reflects a mission of presenting "Media That Matters." Visit AIMTVGroup.com for more information.

