Producer-Led Rural Investment to Protect Our Environment (RIPE) Adds National Commodity to Steering Committee

National Sorghum Producers joins diverse coalition building unique climate policy focused on profitable payments for producers

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural Investment to Protect our Environment (RIPE) , a producer-led nonprofit advancing a groundbreaking, bipartisan climate policy plan that works for producers and the public, is proud to announce that National Sorghum Producers (NSP) recently joined its steering committee.

RIPE logo

"For the RIPE100 policy proposal to become a reality, it needs the support of as many producers as possible. We are thrilled to take this significant step in expanding our reach with the addition of our first national commodity organization on the steering committee," said RIPE Vice President of Engagement and Government Relations Martin R. Barbre. "With National Sorghum Producers on board, we continue to diversify perspectives and bring new viewpoints to the conversation for how to best build a producer-led climate policy that will benefit farmers, ranchers and the public."

Through payments of $100 per acre or animal unit, the RIPE100 plan would reward producers for the total public value of their conservation practices, including reduced-till and no-till, cover crops, nutrient management and filter strips. In addition to greenhouse gas reduction, the voluntary federal program would pay for improved soil health, cleaner water, greater biodiversity and other environmental services. Payments would cover the full cost of practice adoption — not cost-share. The policy would also help farmers and ranchers manage input costs rising due to climate policy and provide a reasonable return.

NSP represents American sorghum producers and serves as the voice of the sorghum industry across the country through legislative representation, regulatory representation and education.

"As The Resource Conserving Crop™, sorghum plays a critical role in sustainable agriculture production, and thus is a big part of the solution to challenges faced with our environment," said NSP Vice Chairman Craig Meeker, a sorghum farmer from Wellington, Kansas. "We look forward to bringing that strength to the table with RIPE and are excited to collaborate."

RIPE's steering committee advises on producer engagement, contributes to policy design and makes recommendations on other opportunities that support the organization's mission. Other steering committee organizations are Arkansas Rice Federation, Minnesota Farmers Union, Minnesota State Cattlemen's Association, National Black Farmers Association, National Black Growers Council, North Dakota Farmers Union and North Dakota Grain Growers Association.

