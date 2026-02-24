Producerflow Sets a New Standard for Distribution Infrastructure

The company's solutions simplify and streamline producer onboarding and compliance for Carriers, MGAs, and Agencies

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Producerflow, an insurance software company, is building on its first year of success in the InsurTech industry with its modern distribution infrastructure. The company's digital platform streamlines producer onboarding, licensing, appointment management, and compliance tasks, allowing distributors to improve operational efficiency, minimize risk exposure, and maximize their growth.

Producerflow's solution was originally designed to solve critical issues its parent company, Agentero, encountered within distribution infrastructure. Its engineers hit a roadblock when existing solutions were unable to properly solve data bottleneck issues, and struggled with significant delays and resource waste. Dissatisfied by market offerings, the team decided to build their own solution to simplify producer onboarding and compliance maintenance.

"The insurance industry has relied on fragmented tools and patchwork regulatory operations across multiple systems," said Luis Pino , CEO of Producerflow. "Producerflow's technology is designed to simplify producer management and reimagine industry workflows through intuitive technology. At its core, the platform reduces manual work, reduces risk, and unlocks growth for insurance carriers, MGAs, and agencies."

Since its launch in early 2025, Producerflow has established industry-defining benchmarks. Notably it has:

Processed over 500,000 licenses

Cut producer management costs by 30-50% for its customers

Cut time-to-first-bind for producers by 70%

Enabled organizations to avoid 99% of commission clawbacks from expired or invalid licenses

Eliminated manual submissions in favor of just-in-time appointment processing cutting state fees by 60-75%

"Producerflow's platform was built by industry experts to address their own pain points and operate with zero dependencies,"said Ido Deutsch, Chief Revenue Officer of Producerflow. "It integrates seamlessly with existing infrastructure affording every client their optimal configuration. We design optimized systems without architectural constraints, freeing carriers, MGAs, and agencies from rigid technology while maximizing their revenue through fast, automated processes."

Producerflow partners with carriers, MGA's, and agencies to scale with flexibility and speed. Its technology delivers simplified onboarding, compliance, and producer management in an industry that has been slow to embrace technology. The result is faster operations, reduced risk, and accelerated growth. The fast-growing company is poised for a breakout second year as it continues to redefine modern insurance distribution.

About Producerflow

Producerflow is a modern insurance distribution management platform for carriers and MGAs. Trusted across the insurance ecosystem, the company empowers insurance organizations to scale their distribution networks more efficiently while ensuring regulatory compliance across all 50 states. For more information visit www.producerflow.com .

