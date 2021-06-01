Producers in High Purity Quartz Sand Market for UVC Lighting Eyeing Massive Avenue in Air and Water Disinfection Applications, Expanding Use of UVC Products Bolsters Revenue: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Production and distribution of high purity quartz sand has been growing over the years to meet the need for various high-tech industries including semiconductors, photovoltaic (PV) solar panels, and wide spectrum of electronics applications. The purity is determined usually according to regulations set forth by IOTA. They are typically of 99.99% purity, and cater to meet various performance characteristics for high purity fillers, specialty glass, molding compounds, and ceramics. Rise in demand for high purity quartz market for UVC lighting solar in panels and semi-conductors is bolstering worldwide consumption.

By the end of 2030, the globally valuation of high purity quartz market for UVC lighting is projected to cross worth of US$ 200 Mn. Rise in popularity of use of the products in HVAC systems of buildings and public transport against disinfection of Covid-19 pathogens has expanded the canvas for players in the value chain. In 2019, the valuation was pegged at ~US$ 104 Mn.

Key Findings of High Purity Quartz Sand Market for UVC Lighting Study

Rapidly Growing Traction of Quartz UV Germicidal Lamps in Disinfection Propels Growth : UV-C radiation or lighting technology has over four decades been extensively used in disinfection of surfaces and objects in activating microbes and pathogens. In recent times, the technology has gained high preference in healthcare institutions in the wake of mounting risks of infections from the SARS-CoV-2 virus (novel coronavirus). Thus, the revenues from the high purity quartz market for UVC lighting has risen sharply in recent months. A number of producers of high purity quartz sand are getting into contracts to meet the rising demands for UVC equipment for microbial disinfection applications. The growing adoption of UV germicidal lamps in purifying indoor air is one of the key trends in the high purity quartz market for UVC lighting.

Diverse Disinfection Applications Propels Growth: there is a growing demand for UV-C in medical applications, counterfeit testing, and air and water purification. Thus, the rise in wastewater treatment in industrialized nations is a key trend bolstering the expansion of the market. Thus, the market has witnessed rise in investments for improving the performance parameters with the help of state-of-the art manufacturing technologies and production units. Focus of the optoelectronics industry on improving the UVC products has also spurred a spirit of innovation. One key trend is the advances in purification technology to unveil cost-efficient quartz sand of high purity and ultra-high purity grade.

High Purity Quartz Sand Market for UVC Lighting: Key Driving Factors and Avenues

Worldwide growing awareness about the health of peoples has led to the use of robust, easy-to-use disinfection technology aimed at mitigating risks of infection from viruses and bacteria

Substantial uptake of UV lighting in air purification and sterilization of water applications has boosted revenue generation

Growing investments by governments on water and wastewater treatment by emerging economies is spurring the demand for UVC lighting

High Purity Quartz Sand Market for UVC Lighting: Regional Avenues

On the global front, Asia Pacific has emerged as a highly attractive market.

has emerged as a highly attractive market. The growth in revenues is propelled by the vast manufacturing base, particularly in China , which holds the dominant share of the regional market. The vast consumer base in Asia Pacific is another factor that is likely to offer steady momentum growth to opportunities through 2030.

, which holds the dominant share of the regional market. The vast consumer base in is another factor that is likely to offer steady momentum growth to opportunities through 2030. North America is a promising regional market.

is a promising regional market. The presence of a few globally prominent companies in the region has helped the aforementioned regional market gain a prominent position.

