Producers Market Hires Gabriel Morgan as CTO at Pinnacle Moment for Agricultural Industry

Morgan, a seasoned technologist with more than 25 years of experience, was most recently at Starbucks Corporation as chief architect for its digital, retail, omnichannel, and customer-facing systems. Prior to that he was chief architect at REI and director of enterprise architecture at Microsoft Corporation.

"Gabriel's depth of experience and passion for making an impact will greatly serve us as we transition from start-up to growth venture," said Keith Agoada, CEO. "He will lead a transformation, bringing in a range of information, functionality, and validation that will unite data across our organization. It's a pinnacle moment for our industry that a person of Gabriel's caliber is invested in this opportunity."

"I couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of Producers Market where I can leverage my strengths to empower producers worldwide," said Morgan. "I was drawn to Producers Market's mission to elevate and empower global commerce with integrity, trust, and validation resulting in increased equity for producers worldwide. To have the opportunity to join a wonderful team and be part of a greater movement that directly contributes to people-positive and planet-positive outcomes is amazing."

With Morgan on board, Producers Market looks forward to expanding what it means to give consumers the choice to buy a product that represents their values, while fostering greater equity and accountability in agricultural supply chains around the world.

About Producers Market

We believe that an agricultural system rooted in integrity is possible. And we're building the market linkage platform to prove it. Here, value chain stakeholders and consumer-facing brands come together in one global ecosystem.

With Producers Market the best of farming, processing, and packing meets digital technology to facilitate transparent and enriching transactions. We are building the tools and ecosystem for stakeholders globally to trade with trust, and for people to consume with confidence. Producers Market is a privately held company operating in the United States, and is currently transitioning from a Seed to Series A funding round.

PRESS CONTACT

Alexandra Tursi

Producers Trust

802-777-6737 (direct line)

[email protected]

SOURCE Cultivate, LLC

Related Links

https://producersmarket.com/

