Producers Of 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Partner With PATHWATER To Reduce Plastic Waste On Set

Endemol Shine North America, producers of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, have teamed up with PATHWATER to drastically reduce single-use plastic waste on set by adopting PATHWATER's reusable and recyclable bottled water alternative. Partnering with PATHWATER during the taping of the show will prevent more than 36,000 single-use plastic bottles from entering the waste stream.

Host Jesse Tyler Ferguson, designers Breegan Jane, Darren Keefe, and Carrie Locklyn, builders, landscapers and the hundreds of volunteers who help with each house renovation will stay refreshed during production with PATHWATER's purified water, and can infinitely re-use the bottles beyond the filming of the show to further reduce plastic waste.

"'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' is all about giving back to local heroes, but we also saw the opportunity to give back to the environment by partnering with PATHWATER to significantly reduce our consumption of single use plastic," said DJ Nurre, Executive Vice President, Unscripted, Original Series at Endemol Shine North America. "Keeping over one thousand crew members and volunteers hydrated in 100° heat is a massive undertaking and thanks to PATHWATER, we are able to do it in a more sustainable way."

PATHWATER bottles are aluminum, which is the only material that offers 100 percent endless recyclability, as long as it's put back into the recycling system. Moreover, 75 percent of all aluminum ever produced is still actively in use today. PATHWATER will also have a refill station on set at select filming locations, making it easy for everyone to reuse their bottles and shift away from single-use plastic.

"The revolution to eliminate single-use plastic waste is catching on, and we're honored to be a part of television's highest-rated home renovation series of all time to further that mission," said Ali Orabi, Co-founder and Vice President of Marketing at PATHWATER. "We look forward to hydrating the team of people who tirelessly work to help build a new home for a community member in need. We hope our involvement in the show encourages viewers to reduce their single-use plastic usage as well."

ABOUT PATHWATER

PATHWATER is the first beverage company to introduce reusability with a new hybrid that combines purified water in a reusable bottle. The PATHWATER bottle is solving the dilemma of single-use plastic bottles by creating a superior option that is environmentally friendly. When taken from the refrigerator section, the bottle makes for an extremely cold drinking experience, unmatched by plastic water bottles. PATHWATER is on a dedicated mission to provide solutions to the plastics crisis for bottled water consumers and to disrupt the beverage industry as a whole.

PATHWATER'S three main goals are: (1) to provide a sustainable option to reduce and reuse; (2) to educate others about the plastics crisis; (3) change a stagnant, polluting industry of single-use plastics. PATHWATER is the first in the beverage industry to offer reusable packaging bottled water that finally puts people and the planet before profits.

About Endemol Shine North America

Endemol Shine North America delivers world-class content and compelling storytelling to multiple platforms in the U.S. and across the globe. Endemol Shine North America is part of Endemol Shine Group, the global content creator, producer and distributor with a diverse portfolio of companies that are behind some of the most prominent hit television formats and series in the world.

Its Endemol Shine Latino division oversees all Spanish and Portuguese-language operations across Latin America, including Endemol Shine Brasil and newly launched studio Endemol Shine Boomdog, which produces original content for both the U.S. Hispanic and Mexican markets. Subsidiary production companies include Authentic Entertainment, Truly Original, and 51 Minds Entertainment.

Endemol Shine Group's companies in North America are behind hit series such as Big Brother (CBS), Ink Master (Paramount Network), MasterChef (FOX), MasterChef Junior (FOX), Swamp People (History), The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo), Below Deck (Bravo), T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle (VH1), Trading Spaces (TLC), Deal or No Deal (CNBC), LOL (Amazon) and the upcoming launch of Utopia (Amazon), Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (HGTV), Ripley (Showtime) and The Biggest Loser (USA).

