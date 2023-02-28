Producers of Top Gun: Maverick to Receive Motion Picture Showpersons Award at the 60th Annual ICG Publicists Awards

PHOTOS HERE

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of his fellow producers of Top Gun: Maverick, Jerry Bruckheimer will accept the ICG Publicists (International Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600) [editors, please use "ICG PUBLICISTS"] 2023 Motion Picture Showpersons Award at the 60th Annual Awards luncheon to be held at The Beverly Hilton on March 10, 2023, it was announced today by Awards Chairs Tim Menke and Sheryl Main. His fellow producers are Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie and David Ellison. Nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Paramount Pictures' Top Gun: Maverick was one of the highest grossing films of 2022 with over $1.4 billion worldwide.

Baird Steptoe, ICG National President, said, "The producers of Top Gun: Maverick have brought together an incredible team to create a legendary blockbuster. The film is credited with saving cinema, having brought movie loving audiences back to the theaters post-Covid. From conception, to production, through multiple pandemic delays, to a record-breaking award-winning theatrical release, the Maverick journey has been a feat of spectacular showmanship."

Perhaps the most successful film and television producer of all time, Jerry Bruckheimer productions include the monumentally successful Pirates of the Caribbean, National Treasure, Bad Boys, and Beverly Hills Cop franchises, Black Hawk Down, Pearl Harbor, Remember the Titans, Armageddon, The Rock, Crimson Tide, Top Gun and Flashdance.

Tom Cruise is a global cultural icon who has made an immeasurable impact on cinema by creating some of the most memorable characters of all time. Having achieved extraordinary success as an actor, producer and philanthropist in a career spanning over five decades, Cruise is a four-time Oscar® nominee.

Christopher McQuarrie is a writer, producer and director whose credits include The Usual Suspects, Edge of Tomorrow and Mission: Impossible Fallout. He is also known in the industry for his uncredited work as a script doctor, film editor and production consultant across numerous genres.

David Ellison is Chief Executive Officer of Skydance Media, the diversified media company he founded in 2010 to create elevated, event-level entertainment for global audiences. As CEO, he sets and executes the strategic vision for the company across all of its divisions: Feature Film, Television, Interactive, Animation, New Media and Sports.

The ICG Publicists Motion Picture Showperson of the Year Award recognizes a person, persons or company whose creative accomplishments in the formulation, development, production or presentation of motion picture projects best represent that special spirit traditionally defined as showmanship. The award has a distinguished history of past recipients including legendary filmmakers Denzel Washington, Jon M. Chu, James Cameron, Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall, among many others.

ABOUT THE ICG PUBLICISTS: Entertainment publicists first formed a union in 1937 as the Screen Publicists Guild, later becoming the Publicists Guild. In 2002, the Publicists Guild merged with the International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600). The first Publicists Awards Luncheon was held in 1964 and has since grown to an event attended annually by some 800 publicists, press, motion picture and television industry leaders, and other IATSE leaders. Motion Picture and Television Showperson Awards and Lifetime Achievement Awards have been bestowed upon numerous esteemed actors, directors and executives. Additional awards include the Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Award for a Television Campaign and for a Motion Picture Campaign, Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity, Bob Yeager Award for Community Service, Publicist of Year, Press Award, International Media Award and Excellence in Unit Still Photography for both Motion Pictures and for Television. The Guild also publishes the Annual ICG Publicists Membership Directory.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL CINEMATOGRAPHERS GUILD (ICG) IATSE Local 600: The International Cinematographers Guild represents over 9,000 members who work in film, television, streaming and commercials as directors of photography, camera operators, digital imaging technicians, visual effects supervisors, still photographers, camera assistants, film loaders, broadcasters and all members of camera crews and publicists. The first cinematographers union was established in New York in 1926, followed by unions in Los Angeles and Chicago, but it wasn't until 1996 that Local 600 was born as a national guild. In addition to its work organizing, bargaining and enforcing contracts, advocating for legislation that serves working families, training and mentorship, ICG's ongoing events include the Emerging Cinematographer Awards and the Publicists Awards Luncheon. The Guild also publishes the award-winning ICG Magazine.

