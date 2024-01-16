Producers team with Twain Capital to form new insurance agency - Twain Insurance

New Firm Will Empower Producers In Consolidation-Driven Industry

RIDGELAND, Miss., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Twain Capital, John Lawrence, Tom Davis, and Griffin Willson proudly announce the launch of Twain Insurance Agency, which is set to redefine insurance solutions with a focus on comprehensive services tailored to clients' needs.

Together, these experienced leaders plan to usher in a new era of comprehensive and customer-centric insurance solutions. Twain Insurance is headed by Lawrence, who is president, along with Davis and Willson, who are executive vice presidents.

"Our goal is to return to a culture of client-focused service..." - Twain Insurance President John Lawrence Post this

Twain Insurance Agency is signaling its impending success in the sector with a new, unique approach that features a flat organization devoid of traditional corporate hierarchy, which in turn will empower producers to excel in their core sales strength.

"In an industry experiencing unprecedented consolidation, Twain aims to chart a different course," Lawrence said. "Our goal is to return to a culture of client-focused service, benefitting both our producers and, most importantly, our customers."

The firm already has an extensive list of clients and carrier relationships across the country, Lawrence said, adding that Twain Insurance has capabilities in the real estate, construction (including surety), energy, healthcare, waste, financial, distribution, manufacturing, non-profits and education sectors.

Between the third quarters of 2022 and 2023, there were 843 mergers and acquisitions in the U.S. insurance industry. In 2021 alone, there were 869 transactions totaling $57.5 billion with 70 percent of them private equity-backed or hybrid deals, according to industry research.

Twain Insurance is set to reshape the insurance industry landscape by:

Combining the cutting-edge tools and technology of today with a service ethos reminiscent of the past. "Our commitment goes beyond offering personalized service; it involves seamlessly integrating technical expertise into every interaction," Willson said.

"Our commitment goes beyond offering personalized service; it involves seamlessly integrating technical expertise into every interaction," Willson said. Pioneering a high-touch boutique insurance experience by delivering tailor-made property and casualty coverage that meets evolving customer needs. "Our agency pillars rest upon the promise of delivering a tailored, boutique experience for our clients," Davis said. "We aim to build relationships, prioritizing individualized attention and crafting solutions that resonate with each client's unique needs."

Twain's market entry is expected to be disruptive through its combination of personalized service and a commitment the using advanced technology to provide unparalleled customer service.

"With a resolute commitment to transparency, efficiency and innovation, Twain Insurance aims to set a new industry benchmark," Davis said. "Our producers will always remain integral to our agency's growth and success. That's something we will never forget."

About Twain Insurance

Twain Insurance is a producer-led, full-service property and casualty insurance agency with an extensive business presence nationwide. The firm is committed to ensuring that producers are integrally involved in the agency's growth and success. For more information, go to www.twaininsurance.com

About Twain Capital

Twain Capital is a Mississippi-based hybrid family office and independent investment sponsor. The firm uses its extensive knowledge and experience to successfully invest in operating companies and industry sectors. Unlike traditional private equity, Twain provides patient capital with a focus on long-term cash flow generating businesses and collaborates with portfolio companies and experienced operators to identify and execute high-impact profitability initiatives that result in long-term value and lifelong relationships. For more information, go to www.twaincap.com

CONTACT: Dave Miller

601.966.5409

SOURCE Twain Insurance Agency