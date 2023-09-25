PRODUCT AND TECH LEADERSHIP JOIN PLURALYTICS TO FUEL EXPANSION AS SCIENCE-BASED GEN AI STARTUP DELIVERS SUITE OF APIs AND PLUG-INS

Pluralytics

25 Sep, 2023

Pluralytics is a ground-breaking AI language analysis and generation platform that writes language designed to deepen connection with target audiences.

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralytics, a ground-breaking AI language analysis and generation platform that writes language designed to deepen connection with target audiences, today announced that Clayton Kjos has joined as Head of Product and Sridhar Cuddalore Parthasarathy (CP) as AI engineer in its growing generative AI engineering team.

Kjos, who has deep experience in product management and technology, joins Pluralytics from Rakuten, a publicly traded, Tokyo-based provider of e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications products. "I am excited to be joining Pluralytics at such a pivotal moment in its product development," said Kjos. "They have proven the value of their AI methodology with some of the world's largest companies. I am looking forward to delivering products that will put those same capabilities in the hands of countless marketers, communicators, and software product developers wherever they use language to engage with audiences."

Cuddalore Parthasarathy, who has significant experience in AI, mechatronics, and robotics, joins the company from Titan Space Technologies. "Pluralytics is on the forward edge when it comes to AI generation for language," said Cuddalore Parthasarathy. "I am looking forward to being part of accelerating their AI language product roadmap and delivering tools that make language generation more secure, reliable, and performant."

Pluralytics launched its ValuesFinder™ product in 2021 and has raised over $5M in seed financing led by Ecliptic Capital in Austin to develop its core models. "We will take what we have learned from our Fortune 500 enterprise customers and drive innovation everywhere communicators interact with language to increase engagement without the risks associated with Gen AI," said Pluralytics CEO and Co-founder, Alisa Miller. "Clayton and CP are the kind of people you dream about attracting as a startup founder, and we are excited for their contributions to our continued growth."

Pluralytics is an AI-powered language science company. Its ValuesFinderTM SaaS platform and APIs power values-driven communications that connect with audiences. It identifies language patterns and matches them with people's values by analyzing content across any channel and defining which values-driven consumer or employee segments a brand most aligns with — and why. It generates language to appeal to more people with scaled scientific precision and measurable improvement in engagement while helping companies remain consistent with their brand voice. For more information visit www.pluralytics.com.

