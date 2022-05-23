Product-based Sales Training Market Size to grow by USD 1.66 bn | Increased Emphasis on Cost-effective Training Methods to Drive Growth | Technavio

Product-based Sales Training Market: Driver

The increased emphasis on cost-effective training methods is driving the growth of the product-based sales training market. Corporate organizations are shifting to online and blended formats in product-based sales training, which costs less than classroom-based training. These courses also eliminate other costs such as travel costs and relocation costs. In addition, these methods of training offer extended support and establish coordination among teams based in multiple locations, thus providing a centralized model of training.

Product-based Sales Training Market: Challenge

The budgetary constraints will challenge the product-based sales training market during the forecast period. Vendors with low budgets are unable to provide technologically advanced training such as blended learning formats. Moreover, these solutions require high investments in purchasing software, systems, and solutions, which further adds to the high cost of training. The setup costs incurred on setting up IT infrastructure and resources in place to implement sales training are comparatively higher for organizations with limited budgets. Such budgetary constraints and inadequate funding have a negative impact on the growth of the market.

Product-based Sales Training Market: Segmentation Analysis

This report segments the product-based sales training market by end-user (consumer goods, automotive, BFSI, and others), learning method (blended training, online training, and ILT), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

By geography, APAC led the product-based sales training market in 2021, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest market growth due to factors such as the rise in the number of small and medium businesses (SMBs) and multinational corporations (MNCs) and the increased adoption of cost-effective training. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Australia and Singapore are the key countries for the product-based sales training market in APAC.

By end-user, the consumer goods segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. This sector is evolving quickly, as many companies are working on keeping up with the changes in consumer behavior and preferences. This results in a rapidly growing consumer base and the need for efficient delivery channels. Consumer goods companies are focusing on expanding their global presence. Such end-user expansions can increase the demand for the training of the sales force and drive the growth of the market.

Product-based Sales Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, UK, Australia, Germany, and Singapore Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Allen Communication Learning Services, ASLAN Training and Development LLC, Brainshark Inc., Corporate Visions Inc., DoubleDigit Sales Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, RAIN Group, Sandler Systems Inc., and The Brooks Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

