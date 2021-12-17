Product-based Sales Training Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.41% by 2025|Growing Emphasis on Microlearning to Boost Growth|17000+ Technavio Reports

Product-based Sales Training Market 2021-2025: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Product-based sales training market 2021-2025:Drivers & Challenge

The increased emphasis on cost-effective training methods, the growing emphasis on microlearning, and the use of analytics in product-based sales training will offer immense growth opportunities. However, budgetary constraints will hamper market growth. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Product-based sales training market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Consumer Goods



Automotive



BFSI



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Product-based Sales Training Market 2021-2025:Key Regions & Revenue Generating Segment

36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Australia and Singapore are the key markets for product-based sales training in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rise in the number of small and medium businesses (SMBs) and multinational corporations (MNCs) and the increased adoption of cost-effective training will facilitate the product-based sales training market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

The product-based sales training market share growth by the consumer goods segment will be significant for revenue-generating. The consumer goods sector is evolving quickly as many companies work to keep up with the changes in consumer behavior and preferences, thereby resulting in a rapidly growing consumer base and the need for efficient delivery channels. Consumer goods companies are focusing on expanding their global presence. Such end-user expansions can increase the demand for the training of the sales force and drive the growth of the market.

Product-based Sales Training Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist product-based sales training market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the product-based sales training market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the product-based sales training market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of product-based sales training market vendors

Product-based Sales Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, UK, Australia, Germany, and Singapore Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allen Communication Learning Services, ASLAN Training and Development LLC, Brainshark Inc., Corporate Visions Inc., DoubleDigit Sales Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, RAIN Group, Sandler Systems Inc., and The Brooks Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

