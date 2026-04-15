Product Connections Rebrands as PCX to Accelerate Retail Activation

BENTONVILLE, Ark., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Product Connections today announced it is rebranding as PCX, reflecting the agency's evolution into a faster, activation-led marketing partner built for today's retail environment.

As retail timelines compress and consumer journeys span physical and digital touchpoints, brands are under increasing pressure to convert attention into action at the moment of decision. The shift to PCX aligns the brand with how the agency already operates: integrating insight, creativity, and execution to drive measurable results in market.

"Retail moves fast, and brands need partners that move faster," said Jason Gramling, President of Product Connections. "Brands don't need more ideas, they need execution that drives sales. We didn't rebrand to signal a change; we rebranded to clarify one. PCX is the name for how we already show up today."

Backed by Acosta Group, PCX operates at the center of a connected retail ecosystem, integrating data, retailer relationships, and nationwide field execution to move seamlessly from insight to in-market activation.

The rebrand introduces a refreshed visual identity anchored by the X, a symbol of connection, bringing together brands, retailers, and consumers, and linking strategy to execution where it matters most.

PCX supports brands across the full path to purchase, from in-store sampling and product demonstrations to experiential activations, creative production, and integrated marketing programs. This end-to-end model enables brands to break through in crowded environments and convert consumer intent into sales.

PCX delivers scaled impact across the U.S. through:

Partnerships with more than 800 retailers and CPG brands

Over 52 million one-to-one consumer engagements annually

A nationwide network of more than 12,000 field associates

More than 6 million creative assets and solutions produced each year

2025 Stevie Award winner for Operations Support Team of the Year (Silver)

"We believe the right moment can change behavior," Gramling added. "Our job is to make sure those moments deliver sales."

PRODUCT CONNECTIONS: Product Connections (PCX) is a full‑service marketing agency headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas and an Acosta Group company. Backed by industry‑leading retail intelligence and nationwide scale, PCX connects brands to shoppers through integrated marketing solutions; from in‑store and experiential activations to creative, media, and execution. PCX creates moments that connect—and convert.

For more information, visit www.productconnections.com or follow us on social media at https://linkpages.pro/proco.

SOURCE Product Connections