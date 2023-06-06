Product Design Development Services Market Size to grow by USD 5,739.02 million from 2022 to 2027. The advancements in healthcare technology are driving the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The market size of product design and development services is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.44% during 2022-2027. The market size is expected to grow to USD 5,739.02 million. Market growth is dependent on several factors such as advancements in healthcare technology, increasing prevalence of disease, and increasing demand for medical devices. Advances in technology extensively drive the demand for product design and development services. Wearable devices such as fitness trackers and smartwatches are becoming popular. Such devices can track health metrics, including heart rate, sleep patterns, and physical activity, helping users to monitor and manage their vitals and routines. Therefore, the demand for product design and development services is on the rise. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Product Design Development Services Market 2023-2027

Product design development services market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global product design development services market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer product design development services in the market are Aran Biomedical, Biomerics LLC, Cambridge Design Partnership Ltd., Celestica Inc., Delve, DeviceLab Inc., Flex Ltd., Freudenberg SE, IndiaCADworks, Integrated Computer Solutions Inc., Jabil Inc., KKR BOSE DESIGN SERVICES Pvt. Ltd., Nordson Corp., Nuova Donatella, Planet Innovation Holdings, Plexus Corp., StarFish Product Engineering Inc., Steripack Group Ltd., Veranex, and RA Global Tech Solutions LLP and others.

The global product design development services market is at its growing stage. Vendors are implementing various strategies, such as strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and product/service launches, to enhance their presence in the market.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Aran Biomedical: The company offers product design development services such as design risk analysis.

The company offers product design development services such as design risk analysis. Biomerics LLC: The company offers product design development services such as clinical validation.

The company offers product design development services such as clinical validation. Cambridge Design Partnership Ltd.: The company offers product design development services such as safety critical high integrity systems development.

Product design development services market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Application (Surgical instruments, Diagnostic equipment, Therapeutic equipment, Clinical laboratory equipment, and Others), End-user (Medical device companies, Pharmaceutical companies, Biotechnology companies, and Contract research organizations), and Geography (Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share of the surgical instruments segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The surgical instruments segment dominated the market with the highest market share in 2022. The main purpose of surgical instruments is to ensure patient safety during surgical procedures. Good product design ensures instrument safety and efficacy, reducing the risk of injury and complications during surgery. Surgical instruments must be designed to reduce physical strain on the surgeon during lengthy operations.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global product design development services market is segmented into Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global product design development services market.

Asia is estimated to contribute 46% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Countries such as China and India has significant growth in various industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and technology. The APAC product design and development services market is driven by growing demand for innovative, high-quality products and the need to reduce costs and improve efficiency. Market growth will also lead to the emergence of specialized design and development firms focusing on specific industries such as medical devices, which is expected to drive the growth of the global product design and development services market during the forecast period.

Global Product Design Development Services Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers - Advancements in healthcare technology is driving the market: Advances in technology greatly drive the demand for product design and development services. Wearable devices such as fitness trackers and smartwatches are growing in popularity. These devices can track health metrics such as heart rate, sleep patterns, and physical activity, helping users to monitor and manage their health. Demand for product design and development services is increasing as companies strive to develop new and innovative wearable devices that can provide even more advanced health monitoring capabilities.

Telemedicine involves using technology to provide telemedicine and has become increasingly popular in recent years. Telemedicine platforms allow patients to connect with their healthcare providers from home, which is especially beneficial for those with mobility or transportation issues. Demand for product design and development services is increasing as companies look to develop new telemedicine platforms that offer more advanced capabilities.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to revolutionize healthcare by analyzing big data and providing insights into patient care. AI-powered tools can help healthcare providers make more informed decisions about diagnosis and treatment, and enable patients to better manage their health. Demand for product design and development services is increasing as companies look to develop new AI-powered healthcare products that can improve patient outcomes.

Key Trends - Digitalization of healthcare industry is trending in this industry: Digitization has revolutionized the healthcare industry, changing the way healthcare services are delivered and consumed. With the increasing adoption of digital technologies such as telemedicine, wearables, and IoT devices, the demand for healthcare product design and development services is increasing.

The increasing use of connected, wearable, and IoT devices has created a need for product design and development services to create innovative devices that collect and transmit real-time health data. These devices help healthcare providers remotely monitor patients and make informed treatment decisions. The rise of digital healthcare platforms has created a need for product design and development services to create user-friendly and intuitive platforms that can improve patient engagement and adherence to treatment plans.

Major Challenges - Stringent regulations on medical device manufacturing is a major challenge impeding the growth of product design development services market: Healthcare products must comply with various regulations to ensure patient safety, which can be complex and time-consuming. The market players must comply with regulations such as FDA, HIPAA, and GDPR to ensure that the products meet the required standards. The global regulatory environment for medical devices is becoming increasingly stringent and unpredictable for manufacturers. The FDA and other US regulatory agencies require medical device manufacturers to conduct extensive compliance oversight.

Manufacturers are also subject to regular inspections for compliance with applicable quality system regulations governing the development, manufacture and maintenance of finished medical devices for human use. Therefore, stringent regulations on the design and manufacturing of medical devices may adversely affect the growth of the global product design development services market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Product Design Development Services Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Product Design Development Services Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Product Design Development Services Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Product Design Development Services Market industry across Asia , North America , Europe , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Product Design Development Services Market vendors

Product Design Development Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.44% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,739.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.18 Regional analysis Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 46% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and Japan, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aran Biomedical, Biomerics LLC, Cambridge Design Partnership Ltd., Celestica Inc., Delve, DeviceLab Inc., Flex Ltd., Freudenberg SE, IndiaCADworks, Integrated Computer Solutions Inc., Jabil Inc., KKR BOSE DESIGN SERVICES Pvt. Ltd., Nordson Corp., Nuova Donatella, Planet Innovation Holdings, Plexus Corp., StarFish Product Engineering Inc., Steripack Group Ltd., Veranex, and RA Global Tech Solutions LLP Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 83: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 165: Nuova Donatella - Overview

Exhibit 166: Nuova Donatella - Product / Service

Exhibit 167: Nuova Donatella - Key offerings

