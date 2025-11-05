Product DNA Brings Real-Time Climate Accountability to First Commercial Deployment of ATS Energy's Solid-State Generator

Blockchain-secured emissions intelligence platform to provide audit-ready ESG reporting for a hydrogen-powered data center initiative

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Product DNA, the company behind continuous audit-ready climate impact data tracking, announced today that its emissions intelligence support will be integrated into the first commercial project featuring ATS Energy's megawatt-scale Solid-State Generator (SSG). The announcement was made at The Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly in Rio, where ATS - winner of the Earthshot Prize in the Fix Our Climate category - unveiled the agreement.

The project combines clean hydrogen power with waste heat recovery to support a next-generation data center, and will use Product DNA's traceability platform to track, verify, and report Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions throughout the energy lifecycle. This commercial agreement marks a major advancement in industrial decarbonization. While ATS's technology captures and converts industrial waste heat into clean electricity with no moving parts, Product DNA ensures that the full environmental impact is continuously tracked, measured and backed by audit-ready data that meets the latest global disclosure mandates, including California's SB 253.

"Decarbonization only counts when you can prove it," said Daniel Blarer, CEO of Product DNA. "This project with ATS Energy sets a new precedent - not just for energy innovation, but for trusted climate accountability in the AI economy."

Layering Trust into Transformation

The partnership delivers a comprehensive solution to one of the most pressing challenges in climate action: how to move beyond carbon estimates to verifiable outcomes. Product DNA's blockchain-secured platform enables:

Real-time tracking of carbon, water, and energy inputs and outputs

Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions reporting aligned with global standards

Compliance with SB 253 and international ESG regulations

Issuance of sustainability-linked digital assets tied to verified data

By embedding traceability into a project that already leads on energy innovation, Product DNA brings operational compliance to the table, ensuring the environmental benefits are transparent, defensible, and finance-grade.

A Shared Vision for Measurable Climate Impact

In this first commercial deployment, ATS Energy's solid-state generator will recover and convert residual heat from hydrogen operations directly into electricity, improving total system efficiency and further decarbonizing one of the world's fastest-growing energy uses: data centers. With Product DNA's emissions intelligence platform embedded at the core, the project becomes a model for how clean power generation and verified ESG data can operate hand in hand, setting a new benchmark for transparency and accountability in the global clean energy transition.

"Innovation without accountability is no longer enough," said Blarer. "We're proud to help define what trusted sustainability looks like in practice—measurable, auditable, and integrated from day one."

About Product DNA

Product DNA (PDNA) is a global traceability and sustainability intelligence innovator transforming how organizations prove and communicate their impact. Its platform turns complex supply-chain and emissions data into audit-ready, blockchain-secured evidence; enabling measurable, verifiable, and finance-grade ESG performance.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Switzerland, PDNA operates globally, with offices across Europe and North America. The company's integrated ecosystem combines traceability management and transparent communication, complemented by industry-expert advisory services that define each project's compliance and storytelling scope.

PDNA empowers businesses to move beyond declarations toward demonstrable responsibility; bridging the gap between sustainability claims and verifiable proof and setting a new global standard for trusted climate accountability. Learn more at www.productdna.com .

