Product Innovations for Restorative Procedures in Outpatient Settings Bolster Growth of Soft Tissue Market, Finds TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth of the soft tissue market can be attributed to the demand for soft tissue allografts for a number of restorative and repair procedures such as joint reconstruction of the knee & ankle and ridge augmentation in dental procedures.

Besides a range of customary products such as cartilage allografts and tendon allografts, efforts to offer improved alternatives to autograft and the use of technology to develop advanced products stimulate the soft tissue market.

The rising awareness about soft tissue allografts in developing countries of Asia Pacific is also foreseen to contribute to the growth of the soft tissue market in the near future. However, North America is anticipated to continue to dominate the global soft tissue market. The global market likely to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Soft Tissue Market – Key Findings of Report

Production of Artificial Scaffolds for Limitations of Standard Allografts Gathers Steam

The players in the soft tissue market are mainly engaged in the R&D activities for alternative approaches using artificial scaffolds for restorative and repair procedures this can be ascribed to the limitations of autografts due to their lack of availability and donor-site morbidity, and risk of trigger of immune rejection and disease transmission associated with subsequently developed allografts.

The artificial scaffolds are specially designed to maintain physical integrity and promote bone growth at the site of injury.

However, new approaches to use newer types of soft tissue to help with bone regeneration are currently limited to animal stage studies. The most activated and accepted soft tissue products commercialized in clinics are based on collagen/tricalcium phosphate scaffolds or allografts. This makes collagen allografts highest revenue generating product segment in the soft tissue market.

Use of Digital Technologies Spurs Demand for Custom 3D Bone Allografts

The use of the digital technology is gaining acceptance in all areas of medical care with proven patient outcomes. The fabrication of custom 3D bone allograft using digital technologies is helping to serve the growing demand for accurate treatment planning, greater surgical accuracy, and decline in patient chair-side time in modern implant dentistry.

Taking a cue from the advantages of custom 3D bone allografts, players in the soft tissue market are furthering research in platelet-rich fibrin mainly for use in the regenerative dentistry.

Bone & BTB Tendon Allografts to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Tendon allografts find wide use in ligament reconstruction procedures for clinical advantages. In order to serve this, companies in the soft tissue market are increasing their production capacities for tendon allografts that help simplify the surgical procedure. This is accomplished by eliminating the need to harvest autograft and at the same time, eliminate issues associated with donor site morbidity.

For instance, Hospital Innovations – an enterprise of allograft tissue specialists – is building its product portfolio in bone & BTB tendon allografts. This product is known to help multiple techniques and fixation procedures for both primary and revision ligament constructions.

Innovations in non-bone tendon allografts that are considered to be an excellent substitute to autograft for ligament reconstruction procedures are the prime focus of players in the soft tissue market. The ability to accurately match the size and allow surgeons the flexibility to perform various surgical techniques is an advantage of high quality non-bone tendon allografts.

Soft Tissue Market – Growth Drivers

Clinical advantages of allografts compared to autograft in improving stability and post-operative functions for reconstruction procedures fuel the soft tissue market growth

Benefits of higher biocompatibility than synthetic counterparts, reduced rate of rejection, availability of a range of products, and reduced hospital stay drives demand for soft tissues

Soft Tissue Market – Key Players

Some key players operating in the soft tissue market are;

Corneat Vision

Presbia plc

MTF Biologics

AlloSource

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

LinkoCare Life Sciences AB

Bone Bank Allografts

CONMED Corporation

Arthrex Inc.

RTI Surgical Inc.

Global Soft Tissue Market: Segmentation

Soft Tissue Market, by Product

Cartilage Allografts



Tendon Allografts





Achilles Tendon





Patellar Tendon





Others



Meniscus



Ligament Allografts



Anterior Cruciate Ligament





Medial Collateral Ligament



Artificial Cornea



Dental Allografts



Collagen Allografts



Amniotic Allografts

Soft Tissue Market, by End User

Hospitals



Orthopedic Clinics



Others

Soft Tissue Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

