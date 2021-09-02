Product Innovations to Withstand Temperature Extremities, Moisture to Fuel Growth of Outdoor Furniture Market; Global Market Valuation to Reach US$ 31.35 Bn by 2031 - TMR Insights

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor Furniture Market – Overview

The rise in spending on design and decoration of outdoor spaces in houses, restaurants, and recreational centers is a key factor driving the outdoor furniture market. The manufacture of products specially designed for outdoor spaces to withstand hot and humid temperatures and durability for exterior factors such as rain and sun is resulting in continued demand for outdoor furniture, thereby fueling the outdoor furniture market.

Asia Pacific holds key market share of the outdoor furniture market. Increasing construction projects, growing urbanization, and rising disposable income are creating demand for all types of furniture in the region. The increasing flow of tourists from Western countries to Singapore, India, and Thailand has created an unprecedented demand for outdoor furniture for various types of hotels and lodging accommodations that mostly have sit-outs and patios.

Outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home orders created an unexpected demand for home décor products, furnishings, and furniture among certain economic classes. The large population with disposable incomes spent on homewares, including outdoor products to find ways for at-home recreation amid lockdowns.

Request Brochure to get extensive insights into the Outdoor Furniture Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=34880

Thus, due to the abovementioned factors and economic slowdown, the outdoor furniture market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2031.

Outdoor Furniture Market – Key Findings of Report

Demand from Hotels, Restaurants, Offices to Drive Global Market

Prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19, the ever-increasing travel by individuals of all age groups to different parts of the world at both routine and offbeat locations led to the emergence of hotels, rest houses, and lodges in large numbers to serve various economic classes. Comfortable and aesthetically appealing furniture for lounges, patios, and gardens of hotels is creating ample opportunities in the outdoor furniture market.

Large hotel chains with a few swimming pools, gardens, and patios are experiencing high demand for outdoor furniture for the comfort of their guests. With growing financial stability and preference for luxury hotels among a large population group, major hotel chains have massive budgets for the decoration of their outdoor spaces.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on Outdoor Furniture Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=34880

The availability of outdoor furniture in a range of materials and finish is advantageous for its continued demand. Furthermore, manufacturers of outdoor furniture take up end-to-end design and decoration of outdoor spaces of large hotel chains for furniture pieces customized to suit each part of the hotel individually. This is amplifying the growth of outdoor furniture market.

Use of Digital Technology for Improved Services Gathers Steam

The outbreak of COVID-19 necessitated the adoption of digitalization and automation of production processes for small-scale industries too. Advancements in digital technology and information tools that are suitable to serve production cycles, logistics, and retail of all types of furniture for commercial and non-commercial needs are expanding the growth prospects of the outdoor furniture market.

Furthermore, the use of digital technology enables faster response for changing consumer demand with added advantage of cost savings and operational efficiency.

During the stay-at-home orders amid the ongoing pandemic, consumers are increasingly being attracted to ethically produced products and product labels that share their values for respect to the environment. In addition, the pandemic has increased awareness among individuals of the impact of pollution and environmental degradation on their well-being and the society. This is triggering the use of clean label products in the outdoor furniture market.

The growing trend of sustainable products among the new-age consumers is also promoting the use of technology in the outdoor furniture market.

Buy our Premium Research Report at

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=34880<ype=S

Outdoor Furniture Market – Growth Drivers

Increasing spending to decorate outdoor spaces of homes, hotels, and offices for parties, leisure, and socials fuels the outdoor furniture market

Durability and ability of outdoor furniture specially designed to withstand exterior factors such as moisture and temperature extremities drives demand

Outdoor Furniture Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the outdoor furniture market are;

Century Furniture LLC

Harman Miller

La-Z-Boy Incorporation

Barbeque Galore

William Sonoma

Brown Jordan

HNI Corporation

Lowe's

Steelcase Inc.

Agio International Company

Request for covid19 Impact Analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=34880

Global Outdoor Furniture Market: Segmentation

Outdoor Furniture Market, by Type

Benches

Chairs

Armchair



Adirondack



Suspended Seats



Others (Hammock, Rocking chair etc.)

Tables

Coffee Table



Side Table



Dining Table



Fire Pit Table



Others (Patio Console Table, Picnic Table, etc.)

Sofas

Patio Sectional



Regular Sofa



Others (Patio Loveseat, etc.)

Bistro Sets

Gazebo & Pergola Furniture

Outdoor Dining Sets

Others

Outdoor Furniture Market, by Material

Metal

Aluminum



Steel



Others (Wrought Iron, etc.)

Resin & Plastic

Plastic



Synthetic Resin



Others (Acrylic, Polyester, etc.)

Wood

Teak



Natural Cedar



Others (Pine, Eucalyptus, etc.)

Others (Concrete, Glass, etc.)

Outdoor Furniture Market, by Price

Low (Below US$ 50 )

) Medium ( US$ 50 - $ 200 )

- ) High (More than $ 200 )

Outdoor Furniture Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Hotels & Restaurants



Recreational Centers



Bars & Pubs



Others (Cafes, Small Outlets, etc.)

Outdoor Furniture Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Company Owned Website



Third Party Website

Offline

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets



Departmental Stores



Others

Outdoor Furniture Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) South America

Consumer Goods and Services Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Consumer Goods & Services Industry:

Furniture Covers Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/furniture-covers-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/furniture-covers-market.html Furniture Fabric Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/furniture-fabric-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/furniture-fabric-market.html Kids Furniture Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/kids-furniture-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/outdoor-furniture-market.htm

SOURCE Transparency Market Research