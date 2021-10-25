Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) in Consumer Goods Market to grow at a CAGR of 10%| Increasing Demand for PDRs to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for PDR's. Also, the increasing adoption of cloud-based PLM software will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the popularity of open-source PLM will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Company Profiles

The product lifecycle management (PLM) in consumer goods market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including ANSYS Inc., Aras Corp., Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., SAP SE, and Siemens AG.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Deployment, the market is classified into professional services, on-premise, and cloud.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe , MEA, North America , and South America.

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) In Consumer Goods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 2.02 billion Market structure Moderately fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.51 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ANSYS Inc., Aras Corp., Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., SAP SE, and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

