Product Lifecycle Management Software Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $38.2 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.39%

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Product Lifecycle Management Software Market by Software Type, Deployment Type, End User, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global product lifecycle management (PLM) software market size reached US$ 24.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 38.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.39% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

ANSYS Inc.

Aras Corporation

Autodesk Inc.

Coats Digital

Dassault Systemes SE (Dassault Group)

Infor (Koch Industries Inc.)

Oracle Corporation

PROCAD GmbH & Co. KG

Ptc Inc.

Pulse Technology Systems Ltd.

SAP SE

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Product lifecycle management (PLM) software enables the management of a product from initial conception to its development, service, and disposal.

It relies on enterprise applications (EA), such as enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), and supply chain management (SCM). It helps manufacturers gather ideas from customers, engineers, and scientists and convert them into products and services that dominate the market.

Besides this, as it assists in streamlining the flow of information across the supply chain, PLM software finds extensive applications in the electronics, aerospace, and automotive industries worldwide.



Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Trends:



At present, businesses around the world are opting for remote working on account of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and consequent deployment of cloud-based solutions. This, in confluence with the increasing digitalization and automation in different industry verticals, represents one of the key factors driving the market.

Moreover, there is presently a rise in the use of PLM software in modern manufacturing companies as it assists in enhancing collaborations and decreasing inefficiency by precise and prompt usage of information. Besides this, it helps businesses increase revenues by reducing time-to-market (TTM) for new products and providing service for existing products. It also aids them in addressing their challenges, creating a competitive advantage against other businesses, and minimizing the total cost of ownership (TCO).

Nowadays, PLM software aids in the cradle-to-grave product lifecycle processes integrated with real-time data using technologies, such as the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML). This is catalyzing the demand for PLM software across the globe. Furthermore, the rapid expansion of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) is stimulating the growth of the market.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What was the size of the global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software market in 2022?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software market during 2023-2028?

3. What are the key factors driving the global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software market?

5. What is the breakup of the global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software market based on the software type?

6. What is the breakup of the global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software market based on the deployment type?

7. What is the breakup of the global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software market based on the end user?

8. What are the key regions in the global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software market?

9. Who are the key players/companies in the global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Software Type

6.1 Portfolio Management

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Design and Engineering Management

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Quality and Compliance Management

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Simulation, Testing and Change Management

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Manufacturing Operations Management

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

7.1 On-premises

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Cloud-based

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Aerospace and Defense

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Automotive and Transportation

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Healthcare

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 IT and Telecom

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Industrial Equipment and Heavy Machinery

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Retail

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Semiconductor and Electronics

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Market Trends

8.8.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jc3wyl-lifecycle?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets