PRODUCT OF THE YEAR USA NAMES 2024 AWARD WINNERS

The Largest Consumer Survey of Product Innovation Reveals Top Products in 46 Categories

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Product of the Year USA, the largest consumer-voted awards program in the country focused on product innovation, announced today the winners of the 2024 Product of the Year Awards, which span across 46 trending categories. Determined through a national study of 40,000 American shoppers in partnership with Kantar, a global leader in consumer research, the Product of the Year winners have all been awarded as the most innovative in their category.

2024 Product of the Year Winners

Recognized as a globally established seal of approval, Product of the Year has operated for 16 years in the United States, and over 30 years globally, supporting shoppers as a trusted guide to the best new products on the market, both online and in-store. With more consumers minding budgets and being more selective in their purchasing, the Product of the Year red seal is a distinctive mark that helps consumers cut through the masses of product on shelves to locate the best new products that stand out in the points that matter, such as thoughtful design, quality and innovation. By allowing shoppers to easily identify the top trendsetting products on the market, voted on by 40,000 fellow consumers, the emblem also serves as a valuable marketing tool for brands to build consumer awareness, especially among competitors within their respected spaces.

"The significance of Product of the Year has reached new heights in 2024 as consumers enjoy unprecedented access to products, and the marketplace becomes more dynamic with strategic partnerships that amplify reach and impact," said Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year Management. "The Iconic Product of the Year Seal not only recognizes innovation but also signifies a powerful endorsement in the modern retail era, enhancing the winners' visibility and credibility in the marketplace. The 2024 award winners reflect the ever-changing trends in the American market while also highlighting outstanding features in function, design, packaging, or ingredients. As a company, we are enthusiastic about maintaining our position at the forefront of recognizing and celebrating these remarkable products."

From food and beverage, personal care, household products, pet care and more, the 46 winners of the 2024 Product of the Year Award include:

Allergy | Astepro Allergy– Bayer

Astepro Allergy– Baby Care | Boudreaux's Butt Paste® Butt Barrier Ointment – Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Boudreaux's Butt Paste® Butt Barrier Ointment – Bathroom Essentials | Charmin Ultra Soft Smooth Tear – Procter & Gamble

Charmin Ultra Soft Smooth Tear – Bread | ALDI-exclusive Specially Selected Sliced Italian Loaf – ALDI Inc.

ALDI-exclusive Specially Selected Sliced Italian Loaf – Breakfast | Quaker Fruit Fusion Instant Oatmeal – PepsiCo

Quaker Fruit Fusion Instant Oatmeal – Car Care | Black Magic Graphene Wheel & Tire Cleaner – ITW Global Brands

Black Magic Graphene Wheel & Tire Cleaner – Cat Litter| Purina Tidy Cats Tidy Care Comfort – Nestle Purina

Purina Tidy Cats Tidy Care Comfort – Cereal | Quaker Chewy Granola – PepsiCo

Quaker Chewy Granola – Chocolate | Kinder Chocolate – Ferrero

Kinder Chocolate – Cooking Essentials | ALDI-Exclusive Simply Nature Spray Oil – ALDI Inc.

ALDI-Exclusive Simply Nature Spray Oil – Digestive Health | Zantac 360° Maximum Strength Cool Mint Tablets – Sanofi Consumer Healthcare US

Zantac 360° Maximum Strength Cool Mint Tablets – Dish Detergent | Finish® Ultimate Automatic Dishwasher Detergent – Reckitt

Finish® Ultimate Automatic Dishwasher Detergent – Dog Treat | Yummy Combs Flossing Dog Treat – Pet's Best Life LLC

Yummy Combs Flossing Dog Treat – Feminine Care | Playtex Sport Tampons – Edgewell Personal Care LLC

Playtex Sport Tampons – Floor Cleaning | Swiffer Powermop – Procter & Gamble

Swiffer Powermop – Functional Health | BareOrganics Superfood Coffee – Diya Beauty & Wellness

BareOrganics Superfood Coffee – Hair Treatment | Schwarzkopf Keratin Blonde – Henkel

Schwarzkopf Keratin Blonde – Hand Soap | DialⓇ Hand Soap Portfolio – Henkel

DialⓇ Hand Soap Portfolio – Hard Seltzer | Truly Red, White & Tru – Boston Beer Company

Truly Red, White & Tru – Healthy Beverage | Blender Bites – Blender Bites (Holdings) Limited

Blender Bites – Healthy Snack | Del Monte Fruit Refreshers – Del Monte Foods Inc

Del Monte Fruit Refreshers – Home Protection | TAMKO Building Products Titan XT – TAMKO Building Products LLC

TAMKO Building Products Titan XT – Home Solutions | ZeroWater Ready-Read Water Filter Dispenser – Zero Technologies, LLC

– Immediate Relief | Vyral Defense Carbonated Crystals – 501 Nutrition, LLC

Vyral Defense Carbonated Crystals – Immunity | Nature's Way Sambucus Immune Gummy – Nature's Way

Nature's Way Sambucus Immune Gummy – Juice | ALDI-exclusive Nature's Nectar OJ Blends – ALDI Inc.

ALDI-exclusive Nature's Nectar OJ Blends – Kitchen Essentials | Finish® Jet Dry Rinse Aid – Reckitt

Finish® Jet Dry Rinse Aid – Laundry Detergent | all(R) sensitive fresh – Henkel

all(R) sensitive fresh – Mattress | Cloverlane Hybrid Firm Mattress – Resident Home

Cloverlane Hybrid Firm Mattress – Meal Ingredient | Take Root Organics – Take Root Organics

Take Root Organics – Meat Entree | Boar's Head® FireSmith(TM) Flame Grilled Chicken Breast - Frank Brunckhorst Co, LLC (Boar's Head Brand)

Boar's Head® FireSmith(TM) Flame Grilled Chicken Breast - Non-Chocolate Candy | SKITTLES Littles – Mars

SKITTLES Littles – Pain Relief | Motrin Dual Action with Tylenol – Kenvue

Motrin Dual Action with Tylenol – Pasta | ALDI-Exclusive Priano Hearty Ravioli – ALDI Inc.

ALDI-Exclusive Priano Hearty Ravioli – Personal Grooming | BIC EasyRinse Anti-Clogging Disposable Razors – BIC Corporation

BIC EasyRinse Anti-Clogging Disposable Razors – Personal Hygiene | Dial Cocoa Butter & Orange Extract Exfoliating Body Wash – Henkel

Dial Cocoa Butter & Orange Extract Exfoliating Body Wash – Pest Control | STEM Flying Insect Light Trap – S.C. Johnson

STEM Flying Insect Light Trap – RTD Cocktail | Absolut and Ocean Spray® Vodka-Cranberry RTD Range – Pernod Ricard USA

Absolut and Ocean Spray® Vodka-Cranberry RTD Range – Salty Snack | Pringles Harvest Blends – Kellogg Company (Pringles)

Pringles Harvest Blends – School Supplies | BIC Break-Resistant Mechanical Pencil – BIC Corporation

BIC Break-Resistant Mechanical Pencil – Small Appliance | VIVID 7 QT Full Color Display Air Fryer – Kalorik

VIVID 7 QT Full Color Display Air Fryer – Specialty Dairy | Organic Valley Reduced Fat Eggnog – Organic Valley

Organic Valley Reduced Fat Eggnog – Spirits | Buchanan's Pineapple – Diageo North America PLC

Pineapple – Wellness Supplement | Neuriva Ultra – Reckitt

Neuriva Ultra – Wine| ALDI-Exclusive Belletti Prosecco– ALDI Inc.

ALDI-Exclusive Belletti Prosecco– Wiper Blade | Rain-X® Rugged Truck & SUV Wiper Blades – ITW Global Brands

The 46 winners of the 2024 Product of the Year Awards were revealed at the annual Product of the Year Awards Show on February 8th at Tribeca 360° in New York City. The celebration kicked off with a red carpet, followed by a night full of entertainment with Saturday Night Live Alums, Rachel Dratch and Alex Moffat, hosting the Award Show, as well as a performance by American Idol Season 18 winner Samantha "Just Sam" Diaz, followed by an afterparty sponsored by Absolut.

In tandem with the winner announcement, the 2024 Product of the Year winners are currently featured in a shoppable article on PEOPLE Online created in partnership with Dotdash Meredith, the largest digital and print publisher in America. Additionally, Ensemble IQ, a premier business intelligence resource with revered publications, including Progressive Grocer, Store Brands, Drug Store News, Convenience Store News and CBD Retail Insights, has also shared the news of the 2024 winners in respective categories.

Enter the 2024 Product of the Year Sweepstakes, here, for a chance to win a selection of the 2024 Product of the Year Award winners.

For further information about the 2024 Product of the Year winners, visit productoftheyearusa.com and follow along on social media with #POYUSA2024 on Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn.

About Product of the Year:

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago, POY currently operates in over 43 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution, and awareness. Winning products are announced in February each year and receive the right to use the Product of the Year logo in marketing communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyearusa.com.

About Kantar :

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data, insight and consultancy company. We know more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch and post worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and marketing lifecycle, we help brands uncover growth in an extraordinary world. Kantar is part of WPP and its services are employed by over half of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries.

MEDIA CONTACT

5W Public Relations

[email protected]

212-999-5585

SOURCE Product of the Year USA