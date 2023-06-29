Product Testers Wanted For New Festool KSC 60 Cordless Miter Saw

News provided by

Festool USA

29 Jun, 2023, 11:00 ET

Trade professionals and advanced DIYers can apply from June 29July 16

LEBANON, Ind., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Festool, a leading manufacturer of innovative, precision-engineered and durable power tool solutions, is launching a nationwide search across the United States for trade professionals and advanced DIYers to test its new KSC 60 Cordless Miter Saw. Festool will select 10 winners who will put the KSC 60 to the test and share their product photos and video reviews with Festool. The company may share the testers' reviews on its social media channels so others can get a deeper sense of how Festool power tools are "built better to build better."

Each product tester will receive one KSC 60 Cordless Miter Saw Set that includes a KSC 60 Cordless Miter Saw, 5.0 Ah Energy Set, UG Underframe, Extensions Set and a selection of blades, valued at $2,712.

The 10 testers will agree to use the tool during their typical day on the jobsite or in the workshop and document their experience.

Interested candidates should register by July 16 by visiting festoolusa.com. Festool will notify winners by July 24.

Festool launched the KSC 60 Cordless Miter Saw earlier this year as part of the company's comprehensive and robust cordless lineup. The new KSC 60 produces unbeatably precise cross cuts in an enormous range of applications. With a variety of settings to choose from, the KSC 60 ensures smooth and perfect cuts, without wobble or deflection. Its dual-battery 36-volt system combined with the brushless EC-TEC motor provide virtually unlimited endurance for an entire day's work.

About Festool
Festool has been developing innovative, precision-engineered and durable power tool solutions for nearly a century. Founded in Germany in 1925, Festool is a leading manufacturer known for its systems-based approach to power tools that are designed for efficiency and high performance. Festool's mission, "Built Better To Build Better," focuses on creating products that empower professional tradespeople to elevate their skills and deliver outstanding work by helping them build cleaner, faster, smarter…better. 

Festool USA is based in Lebanon, Indiana. For more information, visit www.festoolusa.com or www.festoolcanada.com

SOURCE Festool USA

Also from this source

Festool Launches Game-Changing Plunge-Cut Saw, Delivering Innovative Cutting Capabilities

Festool On-The-Go: Premium Power Tool Manufacturer Launches "Festool Experience" Tour In U.S.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.