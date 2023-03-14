PRODUCT UPDATE ON INDIVA LOZENGES

LONDON, ON, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Indiva Limited (the "Company" or "Indiva") (TSXV: NDVA), announced that it has received notification from Health Canada (the "Notice") of its determination that certain of its lozenges have been improperly classified as an "extract" rather than an "edible" under applicable cannabis regulations. Heath Canada has requested that Indiva cease production of the lozenges. The lozenges subject to this determination are the Indiva Wild Cherry THC Lozenges and Life Lemon THC Lozenges in their 100 mg, 250 mg and 500 mg THC per package formats (the "Products"). Prior to the launch of the Products, the Company closely considered the regulatory requirements of the legislation, including with respect to product classification, and conducted substantial research. Consistent with the legislative requirements and the Company's research, the Company classified the Products as cannabis extracts. Currently, the Company has paused production of the Products as it consults with its advisors and considers next steps and a potential resolution of this matter. The Company may choose to continue manufacturing the Products in alternative packaging formats.

ABOUT INDIVA

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva produces and distributes award-winning cannabis products nationally, including Bhang® Chocolate, Wana™ Sour Gummies, Pearls by Grön Gummies, Dime IndustriesTM vape products, as well as capsules, edibles and extracts under the INDIVA and Indiva Life brands. Click here to connect with Indiva on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and here to find more information on the Company and its products.

SOURCE Indiva Limited