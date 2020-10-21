Productboard accelerates growth to serve organizations of all sizes

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At its inaugural Product Excellence Summit with over 3,000 attendees, Productboard today announced a major expansion in team and products to allow companies of all sizes to understand what their customers need and build revenue-generating products faster. The company's continued maturation includes enhancements to Productboard's product, the addition of several enterprise customers, and new executive leadership.

According to our new survey of over 700 product managers and executives, product teams face several significant challenges, especially when it comes to defining a clear product strategy, capturing feedback, and measuring success. While they attempt to be customer-driven, only one in 10 succeed in capturing feedback from all available sources, and nearly a third lack a process for capturing feedback. Additionally, half of all product teams don't feel their roadmap reflects customer needs or strategy.

"Product-led companies already think and act differently on a fundamental level, but an intimate understanding of your customer needs is critical before you make decisions about your product strategy," said Hubert Palan, Founder & CEO of Productboard. "Customer expectations of digital experiences have never been higher, and ultimately, the ability to create customer-centric products will separate the winners from the losers."

Today Productboard supports the product management needs of over 120,000 users and 3,000 customers across the world, including new customers 1-800 Contacts, Procurify, and World Vision. Representing a broad range of industries, these companies join the ranks of Microsoft, Zendesk, and UiPath, who rely on Productboard's technology to understand what customers need, prioritize what to build next, and rally everyone around their roadmap.

Since its founding in 2014, Productboard has grown into a product management system that allows companies to prioritize, capture, and analyze feedback across numerous channels, and then translate these insights into a clear product strategy that aligns with company objectives. To that end, the company is introducing several new capabilities, including:

Dynamic Customer Segmentation: Allows product managers to quantify the need for each feature idea by market segment (like Annual Recurring Revenue, business size, or industry), enabling customer-driven prioritization.

Allows product managers to quantify the need for each feature idea by market segment (like Annual Recurring Revenue, business size, or industry), enabling customer-driven prioritization. Salesforce integration : Allows product teams to sync directly and segment using their customer data in Salesforce (Early Access).

: Allows product teams to sync directly and segment using their customer data in Salesforce (Early Access). Timeline roadmaps: Are an easy new way to carry out more detailed planning, and ensure cross-team alignment, while charting a course towards important date-based milestones.

With employees across the U.S., Canada, and Europe, Productboard also announced the addition of new executives whose experience reflects the maturation and continued growth of the company, including James Lee, Vice President of Finance, and Tapan Bhatt, Chief Marketing Officer. James joins from GitHub, where he scaled the team from Series B to the Microsoft acquisition, and holds previous finance leadership roles at Accel-KKR and J.P. Morgan. Tapan led PagerDuty and Splunk through successful IPOs and holds previous roles at Siebel Systems (acquired by Oracle).

"Product management is increasingly becoming a central, revenue-generating function for companies of all sizes, but until now, there's been no system of record for product teams," said Ilya Fushman, Partner at Kleiner Perkins. "Thanks to Productboard, organizations of all sizes, from startups to Fortune 500s, can build exceptional digital products that address customer needs while enabling them to outperform the competition."

Productboard's continued momentum is reflected in the evolution of the new brand that the company launched at its Product Excellence Summit. The new visual brand aims to be timeless, simple, trustworthy, and beautiful, and the new logo represents the direction and progress in the product journey.

