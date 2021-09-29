Productboard Integrates with Microsoft Teams to Enhance Cross-Functional Collaboration & Ship Customer-Driven Products

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Productboard, a customer-centric product management platform that empowers teams to deliver the right products to market faster, announced the next evolution of their Microsoft relationship by launching an integration with Microsoft Teams. Now Teams' 250 million Monthly Active Users can improve collaboration to capture crucial product feedback, build the right products with Productboard, and push them to engineering delivery systems like Microsoft Azure DevOps and Jira.

"We're excited to bring Productboard to Microsoft's 250M monthly Teams users," said Hubert Palan, Co-founder & CEO of Productboard. "Regardless of the role or operating environment — Teams ensures that all users have the tools and context they need to collaborate cross functionally and deliver the right features and solutions."

"With Productboard, product teams have the right context and customer validation to unleash their creativity and solve key customer problems, based on input from their customer-facing teammates, all from Microsoft Teams," said Daniel Canning, Director, Microsoft Teams Platform at Microsoft.

Since its founding in 2014, Productboard has grown to support the product management needs of 4,500+ companies, including Microsoft, Disney, UiPath, 1-800 Contacts, and many others who rely on Productboard's platform to understand what customers need, prioritize what to build next, and rally everyone around their roadmap.

With the Productboard and Teams integration, product and development teams can:

1. Capture product feedback: Push Teams messages containing product feedback, requests, or customer insights into Productboard as notes, where product teams can analyze them alongside feedback from many other sources.

2. Distill user insights: In Productboard, highlight the most important insights in a message and link them to related feature ideas, so they're on hand to help teams prioritize the right features.

3. Ensure alignment, keeping track feedback: In Teams, users have a "My Notes" section, where they can keep track of feedback submitted, along with its status (processed or unprocessed) in Productboard.



4. Increase engineering productivity: Use the qualitative feedback linked to every feature idea to identify the underlying need and deliver the optimal solution. Product managers push features to engineers using Productboard's existing Azure DevOps integration or other delivery integration. Engineers save time and increase productivity with the context to understand customer needs behind each feature, connecting product discovery and development.

5. Build a culture of feedback: Ensure colleagues are heard and give them opportunities to send even more valuable insights to help guide your efforts. Colleagues can easily navigate to messages pushed from Teams, which become new notes in Productboard.

"The combination of Productboard and Microsoft Teams is a game-changer," said Simon Hilton, Director of Product Operations at Willow. "Now our key stakeholders can easily push product ideas and customer feedback from Teams, where they work every day, into Productboard. As a result, the product team captures market knowledge to inform and prioritize future product planning. This helps us capture customer insight as it happens in an increasingly distributed team and world."

Now with Productboard, product teams across the globe effectively collaborate to get the valuable insights they need across Teams channels to guide feature prioritization and deliver the right products. Plus, colleagues know their feedback is valued, as they are always kept up-to-date with transparency from public notifications.

"Microsoft Teams is helping companies accelerate their collaboration," said Mark Ferraz, Engagement Director at Netwoven, a Gold Microsoft partner. "Whether they are a start-up or a more traditional company, shifting from a Project-to-Product mindset, the combination of Teams and Productboard ensures that customer insights are infused into product planning and delivery."

The Teams integration is the latest addition to Productboard's platform, which connects the entire product management lifecycle from discovery to delivery with hundreds of systems, including Azure DevOps, Salesforce, Zendesk, Jira, Shortcut, Teams, and via open APIs. The company also recently launched a new community called Product Makers — a destination for 2200+ product makers to grow their product knowledge and share best practices.

