Productfy Selects Arroweye Solutions as Card Fulfillment Partner

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Productfy, a developer-first platform for building financial products, has selected Arroweye Solutions, the only provider of just-in-time payment cards, as its debit card production and fulfillment provider. The cards will be used by Productfy's fintech clients that are launching commercial and consumer card programs.

"There has been an explosion of companies looking to create card programs in recent months. We decided to partner with Arroweye because they are the most nimble and flexible partner for our early-stage clients that are at the ground floor of financial product innovation," said Aaron Huang, Productfy's head of commercial. "Arroweye's on-demand, quick print capabilities give our customers the flexibility to test, launch and scale small batch card programs into market quickly and efficiently."

Arroweye's technology-driven platform delivers low risk, customized card campaigns. Its flexibile — no inventory, zero waste — card production and fulfillment capabilities enable small- and mid-sized businesses to launch programs through an on-demand model built for growth and scalability.

"Productfy continues to offer value to early-stage fintechs through its new end-to-end card issuance program. Their ability to streamline onboarding processes is invaluable for companies looking to test and launch competitive card programs and we are proud to be a partner in their mission to empower early-stage companies," said Mica Moseley, chief revenue officer at Arroweye. "Our value propositions support Productfy's mission to accelerate financial product innovation for its clients and we look forward to seeing the impact of our collaboration."

About Arroweye Solutions

Arroweye Solutions is the only provider of just-in-time payments cards for banks, credit unions, neobanks and other fintech businesses. Arroweye meets new industry demands through innovative technologies and manufacturing processes that provide unmatched flexibility and scalability, cost-effective production, and high-quality products delivered with unmatched speed. The company's patented production methods deliver any sized order on time, every time. Founded in 2000, Arroweye cards, including EMV and dual interface, are approved by Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, and UnionPay. For more information, visit arroweye.com.

About Productfy

Productfy is a fast and easy developer-first platform for any company to build, test, and launch financial products. With embeddable modules for payments, deposits, and card issuance backed by unified due diligence and flexible general ledgering, companies have access to a unified platform that provides the building blocks to accelerate innovation and launch world-class products. With Productfy, developers can configure in hours, integrate in days, and go from idea to full stack deployment in as little as 3 weeks. For more information, visit productfy.io.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Anna Kragie

815.751.9192

[email protected]

SOURCE Arroweye Solutions