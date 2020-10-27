Production Begins on Film Adaptation of #1 New York Times and #1 International Bestselling Author Jennifer L. Armentrout's 'Wicked'

Starring Anna Maiche ( Tiny Pretty Things ) as Ivy Morgan and Liam Hall ( Arrow ) as Ren Owens, Wicked tells the story of Ivy, a college student, who knows humans aren't the only thing trolling the French Quarter. After losing everything, she's sworn to hunt the creatures who tore her world and heart apart.

Ren is the last person Ivy expected to enter her rigidly controlled life. Letting him in is as dangerous as hunting the cold-blooded killers stalking the streets. Losing the boy she loved once before nearly destroyed her, but the sparking tension that grows between them becomes impossible for Ivy to deny. As Ivy grows closer to Ren, she realizes she's not the only one carrying secrets that could shatter the frail bond between them.

Wicked marks the feature directorial debut for Taryn O'Neill and the first paranormal romance adaptation for PASSIONFLIX.

"I am a big fan of the Wicked series and am honored that Jennifer L. Armentrout has given us the opportunity to bring this exciting trilogy to life on screen," commented Executive Producer and PASSIONFLIX Founder and CEO, Tosca Musk. "Taryn is just as enthusiastic about this story as we are, and I am confident she will deliver a film that will thrill Wicked fans."

﻿"Jennifer L. Armentrout has created a captivating paranormal, romance and action filled world centered around a compelling female character," added O'Neill. "Being a long-time fan of the genre and now of the Wicked book series, I couldn't ask for a more exciting project to be at the helm of and I am thrilled to have the chance to bring this story to the screen thanks to PASSIONFLIX."

Jennifer L. Armentrout is an award-winning writer of contemporary romance, paranormal and science fiction.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to see Taryn O'Neill and the cast bring Wicked to life and cannot wait to see it," said Armentrout.

Wicked is expected to premiere in summer 2021.

