Production Begins on Film Adaptation of New York Times Bestselling Author Sylvain Reynard's 'Gabriel's Inferno'

Italian actor, Giulio Berruti – a fan favorite, stars as Gabriel Emerson, a brilliant and enigmatic professor of Dante studies at the University of Toronto. His cold, aloof exterior masks dark secrets he successfully hides, but has never overcome.

Australian actress, Melanie Zanetti, stars as Julianne Mitchell, a young woman struggling to overcome a childhood of neglect and abuse. When she enrolls at the University of Toronto, she knows she will see someone from her past – a man she met once in an encounter she has never forgotten.

A captivating exploration of seduction, forbidden love and redemption, "Gabriel's Inferno" is a passionate tale of one man's escape from his own personal hell as he tries to earn the impossible…forgiveness and love.

"Sylvain Reynard has created a beautiful story about two people who truly connect deep in their souls; there is no one else for them," commented PASSIONFLIX Founder and CEO, Tosca Musk. "Gabriel and Julia are pure poetry and I cannot wait to bring them to life in a way that is true to the story."

Sylvain Reynard is a Canadian writer with an interest in Renaissance art and culture and an inordinate attachment to the city of Florence. Reynard is the New York Times bestselling author of Gabriel's Inferno, Gabriel's Rapture, Gabriel's Redemption, Gabriel's Promise, The Florentine Series.

"Working with PASSIONFLIX is an absolute pleasure," said Reynard. "They're professional and passionate about staying close to the novels. The casting is perfect."

About PASSIONFLIX

PASSIONFLIX is a premium romance-on-demand streaming service offering original movies and other digital content adapted from bestselling books along with an impressive library of all-time favorite romantic classics. Launched in 2017, PASSIONFLIX brings an empowering focus to the female gaze. PASSIONFLIX is available online and through an app for mobile, digital entertainment systems, and Smart TVs. Visit PASSIONFLIX.com for more information.

