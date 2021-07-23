Production on Gotti Il: The Final Chapter, Facts Undisputed, the long-awaited sequel to Gotti, the 1996 multiple Prime Time Emmy Award-winning, was formally announced at a July 23 Atlantic City event

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Mota, executive producer of Gotti Il: The Final Chapter, Facts Undisputed and founder and CEO of VirtualCons, said that Armand Assante, the celebrated actor who took home the "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special" Emmy for his powerful, moving portrayal of John Gotti in the original film, will return in the new production's title role.

Mota proudly added, "Gotti Il: The Final Chapter, Facts Undisputed will be written by Nick Vallelonga, who co-wrote and produced Green Book, and who received "Best Original Screenplay" and "Best Picture" Academy Awards for his contributions to that unforgettable and already iconic film, and George Gallo, writer of Midnight Run, starring Robert De Niro.

Among the producers of Gotti Il: The Final Chapter, Facts Undisputed are Arnold Rifkin, the Hollywood stalwart known for bringing to the screen, among many memorable films, Tears of the Sun (2003), 16 Blocks (2006) and Live Free or Die Hard (2007).

Also producing will be Johnny Arreola, founder of VISION Studios. His affiliations include The Jerry Springer Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Windy City LIVE, and sports entertainment for Don King Boxing, HBO, and Telefutura.

Mota went on to recognize "a prime mover of Gotti Il: The Final Chapter, Facts Undisputed. He is an unrivaled living repository of fact regarding the life and times of his father – a surgeon of sorts who cuts away the malignancies of falsehoods, innuendos, and slander to reveal the truth about the man who raised him, the man whose name he carries, the man to whom he is devoted. I speak of our production's key advisor, John A. Gotti."

"John's mission," Mota continued, "is to tell his father's story factually and comprehensively, which is precisely why he has come to us in our shared capacity as storytellers. He understands that with Gotti II we will deliver the truth via the powerful vehicle of dramatic fiction. He knows that the Gotti fictions written and told as fact by so-called authorities are best described as bogey man tales – fables cynically designed to keep an under-informed citizenry scared and willing to excuse the many illegal and immoral excesses of their self-proclaimed 'honorable' protectors."

According to Mota, "John has granted the producers and creative corps of Gotti II unfettered access to his family archives, including hundreds of hours of video and audio tapes and thousands of pages of public, private, and even allegedly secret documents. The only promise we make to John and, by extension, his family is one of honesty throughout the storytelling process. He has willingly accepted our assurance that punches will not be pulled, and he acknowledges that corrective surgery is never bloodless, but, when done with skill and honor, almost always effective."

Simultaneous with the production of Gotti II will be the creation of a documentary thoroughly informed by the Gotti archives. The academic rigor and tone that are inappropriate in a piece of dramatic fiction will be present in abundance throughout this non-fiction production.

Further, plans are underway to convert the former Ravenite Social Club, the 247 Mulberry Street space that is commonly described as the Manhattan "headquarters" of the Gambino crime family during the 1970s and 1980s, into a museum. The space will display items from the aforementioned Gotti archives and interactively tell a true story undiminished by official and cultural disinformation.

Mota closed with what he termed a "meditation" on the allure of mob stories. "In their most inspired iterations, they take us by the shoulders and spin us around to face realities about which we'd rather not think. They are allegories to which our private stories conform. Beneath the violence and sex, below the thin film of soap opera conventions, mob stories dispel myths and show the truth. The truth about who and what we could be if only given the opportunity."

For more information, please visit www.mobmoviecon.com.

CONTACT: Kat Edwards, [email protected], 480-560-4802

SOURCE VirtualCons

