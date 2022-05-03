Production Testing Market Size to Grow by USD 2.31 billion | Baker Hughes Co. and Expro Group Holdings N V Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Companies: 10+ – Including Baker Hughes Co., Expro Group Holdings N V, Fesco LTD., Grant Production Testing Services Ltd, GREENE S ENERGY GROUP, Halliburton Co., Hamdon Energy Solutions Ltd., PROFLO Production Testing Ltd., Roska DBO Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Skyline Well Testing Inc., TC Mobile vessels LTD, testwells Ltd., TETRA Technologies Inc., Weatherford International Plc, WELLMAX, and Wespro Production Testing Ltd. among others.

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape Segments: Application (onshore and offshore)

Application (onshore and offshore) Geographies: North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa , Europe , and South America

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the size of the Production Testing Market is expected to grow by USD 2.31 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 6%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The production testing market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The offerings of some of the key vendors are listed below:

Baker Hughes Co. - The company offers pressure testing and sampling services to capture and analyze real-time formation pressures and reservoir fluids for optimal field planning.

The company offers pressure testing and sampling services to capture and analyze real-time formation pressures and reservoir fluids for optimal field planning. Expro Group Holdings N V - The company offers Surface well testing to provide solutions for extended well tests, high flow rate tests, and limited flow tests.

The company offers Surface well testing to provide solutions for extended well tests, high flow rate tests, and limited flow tests. Fesco LTD. - The company offers production testing equipment to safely meet virtually every production testing and flowback (well testing) requirement.

Regional Market Outlook

The production testing market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries in the market. Market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rise in unconventional E&P activities will facilitate the production testing market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends in the Market-

Production Testing Market Driver:

Rising global oil and gas consumption:

The demand for fuel is rising in developing countries such as China and India . Rapid industrialization and urbanization are attributed to the increased requirement for crude oil in the region. In addition, the growth in mobility services such as Didi Chuxing and Uber is increasing fuel consumption. Thus, the growth in such mobility services is likely to increase the demand for fuel in the region, which requires more production from oil and gas companies.

Production Testing Market Trend:

Rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P activities:

The rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E & P activities is a trend in the market. For instance, in December 2017 , the government of the US passed a tax overhaul bill, which increased the fiscal competitiveness of the deepwater Gulf of Mexico drilling activities significantly.

Production Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.31 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.0 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, China, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Baker Hughes Co., Expro Group Holdings N V, Fesco LTD., Grant Production Testing Services Ltd, GREENE S ENERGY GROUP, Halliburton Co., Hamdon Energy Solutions Ltd., PROFLO Production Testing Ltd., Roska DBO Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Skyline Well Testing Inc., TC Mobile vessels LTD, testwells Ltd., TETRA Technologies Inc., Weatherford International Plc, WELLMAX, and Wespro Production Testing Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Baker Hughes Co.

10.4 Expro Group Holdings N V

10.5 Fesco LTD.

10.6 Halliburton Co.

10.7 Hamdon Energy Solutions Ltd.

10.8 Roska DBO Inc.

10.9 Schlumberger Ltd.

10.10 testwells Ltd.

10.11 TETRA Technologies Inc.

10.12 Weatherford International Plc

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

