Productivity Hacks Are Part of the Problem Says Ayoa Creator

CARDIFF, Wales, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Our modern workplace is productivity obsessed. From early morning routines, to hacks for faster working, productivity culture has exploded in the online world. But world-leading Mind Mapping and productivity expert, Chris Griffiths, has spoken out against this modern craze.

"It's the paradox of the modern workplace - everyone wants to be creative and disruptive, but no one gives themselves thinking time.

If you look at task management apps, they're all about doing tasks at a faster rate - but what use is that when tasks never stop coming? There's 0 emphasis placed on creativity or strategy.

Countless studies have shown that daydreaming is essential to creative thought. When employees are given time to think and be creative, magical things can happen."

Chris Griffiths is the creator of the visual work management app, Ayoa . This app is already being used by hundreds of thousands worldwide as teams seek out a holistic way to get work done. Ayoa brings a new ethos to the sector - with emphasis placed on thinking time and creativity.

About Chris Griffiths:

Chris Griffiths is a multi-time entrepreneur, bestselling author and Mind Mapping expert. He has helped drive business growth for thousands worldwide, including teams and individuals from Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 companies, the United Nations and Nobel Laureates.

Chris was behind the creation of the ThinkBuzan Licensed Instructor Course in Mind Mapping, setting up a worldwide network of over 1,000 instructors. The inventor of Mind Mapping, the late Tony Buzan, said:

"Chris and his work have changed his life, my life, and already millions of lives for the better worldwide."

About Ayoa:

The ayoa.com app is a revolutionary work tool loved by hundreds of thousands of users. This nifty new app focuses on a new, holistic way of achieving work success. Backed by the extensive research and thought leadership of entrepreneur Chris Griffiths, Ayoa launched in June 2019 to a very positive reception.

Teams and individuals from companies such as Disney, Statistic Canada, Continental Tyres and BBC are already using the tool. Ayoa has received praise for the flexibility of its multi-view product and the creative benefits of its visual interface.

CBS News described Ayoa as: "The most unique twist on task management I've ever seen."

