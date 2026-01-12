ProductPlan Acquires Winware.ai to Create an AI-Driven Product Intelligence Platform

The acquisition adds AI-powered customer and market intelligence to ProductPlan's roadmap platform to strengthen product planning and decision-making. It also names Steven Cohn as CEO, a proven entrepreneur behind category-defining product research platforms.

DENVER, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProductPlan, a market-leading enterprise and mid-market software platform for Product Lifecycle Management, today announced the acquisition of Winware.ai, an AI-native customer and market research platform. The acquisition expands ProductPlan's leadership position in product management with purpose-built modules for Strategy, Prioritization, Idea Capture, Roadmapping, and Product Launch by adding agentic and generative AI–powered decision intelligence to help teams reduce product risk and accelerate the path from idea to monetization.

As part of the transaction, Steven Cohn, founder and CEO of Winware.ai, has been appointed CEO of ProductPlan. "What product teams struggle with today isn't execution, it's certainty," said Cohn. "I built Winware around agentic and generative AI to bring first-party customer and market intelligence directly into product decisions. Bringing that capability into ProductPlan allows teams to plan and prioritize with confidence before decisions become commitments."

ProductPlan serves more than 1,000 leading global organizations that have delivered on over 860,000 roadmaps and 23,000,000 strategic initiatives in the platform since 2013. Winware adds a fast-growing, AI-native layer that enables product and go-to-market teams to run high-quality customer and market research and turn insight directly into planning, prioritization, positioning, and go-to-market outputs. The platform captures first-party voice of customer and voice of market insights using agentic AI and generative AI to accelerate decision-making.

Steven Cohn is a multi-time founder with more than two decades of experience building enterprise software platforms at the intersection of user research, product decision-making, and category creation. He previously founded Validately, one of the earliest user research platforms built specifically for product teams, which was acquired by UserZoom and became part of UserTesting. Earlier in his career, Cohn helped build products that were acquired by TripAdvisor and LivingSocial, where teams were defining new categories and operating under significant market and execution pressure.

"As product organizations adapt to a rapidly changing, AI-driven landscape, the demands placed on product teams have increased significantly," said Abdullah Ghuman, board member of ProductPlan and Vice President with Bow River Capital's Software Growth Equity Team. "Roadmaps remain essential, but teams now need deeper decision intelligence behind them. By combining ProductPlan's scale and trust with Winware's AI-powered, agentic intelligence, we're creating a platform that reduces product risk across the entire development lifecycle and helps teams move from idea to monetization with greater confidence and speed."

"Product teams are under more pressure than ever to move fast and stay focused. We've always been about helping them stay aligned and execute efficiently. Bringing Winware into the platform gives them a new intelligence layer that focuses resources on the right work and drives better outcomes," said Ben Jubenville, former President and CEO of ProductPlan, who is transitioning into a senior board and strategic advisory role following the acquisition.

Winware's capabilities will be integrated into ProductPlan over the coming months, with broader customer access planned for April 2026.

Together, ProductPlan and Winware are building the Product Intelligence Platform, an AI-native system designed to guide product teams on what to build, why it matters, and how to win.

To learn more and receive early access to the Product Intelligence Platform, follow ProductPlan on LinkedIn .

ProductPlan Media Contact:

Heather Larrabee

[email protected]

About ProductPlan

ProductPlan is a market-leading, cloud-based product management platform trusted by more than 1,000 global organizations to guide critical product decisions at scale. Backed by Bow River Capital's Software Growth Equity Fund, ProductPlan helps product and business leaders align strategy, prioritize investments, and execute with confidence across the entire product lifecycle.

Since 2013, ProductPlan has served enterprises and high-growth companies across technology, financial services, healthcare, and beyond with purpose-built capabilities for strategy, prioritization, idea capture, roadmapping, product launch, and now AI-powered product intelligence. ProductPlan enables teams to move faster, reduce risk, and turn decisions into durable outcomes and is rated Easiest to Use, and category leader for Enterprise on G2.

About Winware.ai

Winware.ai is an AI-native product and market intelligence platform that helps teams make higher-confidence decisions by capturing and operationalizing first-party customer and market insight. Built from the ground up with agentic and generative AI, Winware enables organizations to run continuous, high-quality research and translate insights directly into planning, prioritization, positioning, and go-to-market execution.

Founded by Steven Cohn, a multi-time entrepreneur in enterprise product research and decision platforms, Winware was designed to solve a critical gap in modern product development: connecting real customer intelligence to the decisions that shape what gets built, funded, and launched. As part of ProductPlan, Winware serves as the intelligence layer powering the next generation of AI-driven product leadership.

SOURCE ProductPlan