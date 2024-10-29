ProductPlan Announces Expanded Product Suite and Record Bookings Growth Propelled by Enterprise Contract Wins for Product Lifecycle Management Software in Q3 2024

DENVER, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProductPlan, a market-leading enterprise software platform for Product Lifecycle Management announces today several significant company milestones: major growth equity round of financing, record sales bookings and contract wins, new Fall Product Release, and veteran SaaS executives onboarded for smart growth and scale.

ProductPlan's comprehensive suite includes modules purpose-built for: Strategy, Prioritization, Idea Capture, Roadmapping, and Product Launch used by more than 1000 leading global organizations. Over the past 10 years the company's software, led by its best-in-class Product Roadmap tool, has empowered clients to deliver on more than 700,000 roadmaps and eight million strategic initiatives planned using the platform. In Q3, the company achieved record sales bookings of 122% of plan, closed a seven-figure contract win, and acquired multiple, new Fortune 500 clients.

Senior Executive Additions to Lead Next Level Stage of Growth

In conjunction with the company's recently closed financing, Ben Jubenville has been promoted from Bow River Capital's Software Growth Equity power network to President and CEO and has been named to ProductPlan's Board of Directors. Additionally, Greg Buschur has joined as SVP of Finance leading all Finance, Accounting, and HR functions with support from HR Director Mackenzy Paschich. Industry tech veteran, Joe Graham was also onboarded as the SVP of Engineering with a specific focus on transforming capital invested into market-ready software. To rapidly scale go-to-market strategy and bookings growth, SaaS industry leaders Kristen Schiffner joined as VP Marketing, Alena Garcia serves as VP Strategic Alliances and Solution Consulting, and Seth Tamminga and TJ McCauley drive sales initiatives and expansion as Global AVPs.

Ben Jubenville, President and CEO of ProductPlan stated, "I'm extremely pleased with our results across the board in Q3, 2024, and it's been a fantastic year to date rolling out new product enhancements and closing major new Fortune 500 client wins." Ben further stated, "We deeply understand the complexity and risks closely measuring expensive engineering teams and projects, while remaining committed to optimizing product teams to execute on strategic company priorities, with an acute focus on achieving on-time and on-budget results."

Q3 ProductPlan Company Highlights:

Achieved 122% of bookings growth to plan

Improved net revenue retention QoQ by double-digit percentages

The eight pillars of strategic value creation from the Bow River Capital performance playbook are now ingrained in the company's DNA, setting the foundation for significant growth in fiscal year 2025

Delivered on new fall release product innovations from ProductPlan's internal AI lab which included strategic portfolio visualization, cascading objectives, and key results (OKRs), SCIM provisioning, and an expanded range of plug-and-play integrations. These updates enable enterprise clients to seamlessly connect with their essential tools and third-party systems, positioning the platform as the center of their Product Development Lifecycle (PDLC).

Invested in corporate systems for accurately monitoring key company metrics and scale, and launched updated company website

Implemented new product pricing and packaging with consultative best practices offerings

John Raeder, ProductPlan Chairman of the Board said, "We continue in FY 2024 to deliver on our most expansive and consequential product announcements in company history. Our Fall and Winter releases of strategic features will arm our Global 2000 clients with an accurate vision of the 'big picture' impacts of internal digital innovation and improved product decision enablement."

About ProductPlan

ProductPlan, backed by Bow River Capital's Software Growth Equity Fund, is a market-leading, cloud-based Product Management platform. The company designs and delivers flexible, easy-to-use, and intuitive software systems to manage the entire product lifecycle journey from product strategy and innovation, idea capture, prioritization, product roadmapping, and product launch, to seamless integrations easily and cost effectively. ProductPlan is trusted by companies of all sizes and across a range of industry verticals to shorten time to market, reduce risk, and improve visibility and execution of their product strategy. Learn more at ProductPlan.com or follow the company on LinkedIn .

