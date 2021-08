productronica fast forward 2021 - powered by Elektor: showcase your startup

Entrepreneurial engineers know that bringing an electronic product to market is a challenging process. After developing a viable prototype, entrants must schedule production, plan marketing campaigns, engage potential partners, and build a sales team. productronica Fast Forward, the start-up platform powered by Elektor, offers entrants a chance to jump-start the process. By participating, entrants can show off their company's solutions, shine a light on their team's talent, and possibly win a €50,000 marketing package from Elektor.



Finalists will have an opportunity to pitch their products and solutions in front of the productronica fast forward 2021 Jury and Elektor community existing of 100,000 electronics engineers. It will be an excellent opportunity to gather helpful feedback from potential customers and industry innovators and win great prizes.



More information and a complete list of requirements can be found here.

Registration Deadline: August 31, 2021

Prizes:

First Prize: €50,00 marketing package from Elektor.



Second Prize: €25,000 marketing package from Elektor.



Third Prize: €15,000 marketing package from Elektor.

A History of Innovation and Success

The 2019 productronica fast forward competition attracted innovators from around Europe. In the end, eight companies had a chance to present their solutions to the impressive jury, which included Clemens Valens (Elektor), Ruud Vertommen (Distrelec), Andreas Züger (Distrelec), and Niclas Fritz (BatchOne). Once the pitches were complete and judges had reviewed all the technologies, the winners were announced.

The 2019 winners:

First Prize: Touchless Automation GmbH — Manufacturers of innovative industrial equipment that can manipulate parts of any material without touching them.

Touchless Automation GmbH — Manufacturers of innovative industrial equipment that can manipulate parts of any material without touching them. Second Prize: Konekt — Electronics manufacturing is revolutionized by the use of 3D manufacturing, miniaturization and rapid prototyping.

Konekt — Electronics manufacturing is revolutionized by the use of 3D manufacturing, miniaturization and rapid prototyping. Third Prize: robodev GmbH — Manufacturers of a modular automation solution that can be easily set up and programmed. It supports employees in production or assembly, even with small batch sizes or short product life cycles.

Contact:

Udo Bormann

[email protected]

+49 (0)151 62669779

SOURCE Elektor International Media B.V.